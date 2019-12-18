EastEnders star Lacey Turner posts adorable picture of daughter Dusty and says her ‘heart is full'

Actress Lacey Turner is clearly looking forward to her first Christmas as a mum.
The EastEnders star – who gave birth to daughter Dusty in July – has been excitedly sharing pictures of herself getting into the festive spirit with the tot.
Last week she shared a picture of Dusty with a red nose and reindeer antlers, before Lacey took her daughter to meet Santa.
View this post on Instagram
Now she has shared a new picture of the five-month-old tot and it's fair to say she looks absolutely beautiful.
With her brunette hair styled with a leopard-print headband, Lacey's followers commented on her daughter's long eyelashes and said she looked "adorable".
Lacey captioned the picture: "My heart is full."
View this post on Instagram
"What a beautiful baby," said one follower.
Another added: "Those eyelashes!"
A third said the tot was a "credit" to Lacey and her husband Matt Kay.
She's your double, Lacey. What a little doll!
"She is absolutely beautiful, a true credit to you both," they said.
Others commented that little Dusty was the "double" of her famous mum.
"She's your double. What a little doll!" said one fan.
Another added: "I already see you and your husband in her. Definitely features of both."
Lacey had previously shared adorable images of baby Dusty fast asleep surrounded by flowers, part of a beautiful shoot that she and her husband had done when the tot was tiny.
