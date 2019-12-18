The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Wednesday 18th December 2019
EastEnders

EastEnders star Lacey Turner posts adorable picture of daughter Dusty and says her ‘heart is full'

She's looking forward to her first Christmas as a mum

By Nancy Brown

Actress Lacey Turner is clearly looking forward to her first Christmas as a mum.

The EastEnders star – who gave birth to daughter Dusty in July – has been excitedly sharing pictures of herself getting into the festive spirit with the tot.

Last week she shared a picture of Dusty with a red nose and reindeer antlers, before Lacey took her daughter to meet Santa.

View this post on Instagram

My little Christmas reindeer ❤️

A post shared by laceyturner (@laceyturner) on

Now she has shared a new picture of the five-month-old tot and it's fair to say she looks absolutely beautiful.

Read more: Lisa Armstrong's "mystery man" revealed following Ant McPartlin split

With her brunette hair styled with a leopard-print headband, Lacey's followers commented on her daughter's long eyelashes and said she looked "adorable".

Lacey captioned the picture: "My heart is full."

View this post on Instagram

❤️My heart is full ❤️

A post shared by laceyturner (@laceyturner) on

"What a beautiful baby," said one follower.

Another added: "Those eyelashes!"

Read more: Holly Willoughby stuns fans as she posts brunette throwback picture

A third said the tot was a "credit" to Lacey and her husband Matt Kay.

She's your double, Lacey. What a little doll!

"She is absolutely beautiful, a true credit to you both," they said.

Others commented that little Dusty was the "double" of her famous mum.

"She's your double. What a little doll!" said one fan.

Another added: "I already see you and your husband in her. Definitely features of both."

Lacey had previously shared adorable images of baby Dusty fast asleep surrounded by flowers, part of a beautiful shoot that she and her husband had done when the tot was tiny.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.

Trending Articles

 ITV 'set to announce Laura Whitmore as the new host of Love Island' following Caroline Flack's departure
Westlife fans offer condolences to Shane Filan as he reveals beloved mum has died
Rachel Riley welcomes her first child with former Strictly pro Pasha Kovalev
Olly Murs goes official with new girlfriend as he reveals he won't be 'lonely' this Christmas
Michael Barrymore forced to quit Dancing On Ice after breaking his wrist
Holby City viewers divided as Lofty Chiltern leaves