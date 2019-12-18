EastEnders star Lacey Turner posts adorable picture of daughter Dusty and says her ‘heart is full'

Actress Lacey Turner is clearly looking forward to her first Christmas as a mum.

The EastEnders star – who gave birth to daughter Dusty in July – has been excitedly sharing pictures of herself getting into the festive spirit with the tot.

Last week she shared a picture of Dusty with a red nose and reindeer antlers, before Lacey took her daughter to meet Santa.

View this post on Instagram My little Christmas reindeer ❤️ A post shared by laceyturner (@laceyturner) on Dec 11, 2019 at 12:05pm PST

Now she has shared a new picture of the five-month-old tot and it's fair to say she looks absolutely beautiful.

With her brunette hair styled with a leopard-print headband, Lacey's followers commented on her daughter's long eyelashes and said she looked "adorable".

Lacey captioned the picture: "My heart is full."

View this post on Instagram ❤️My heart is full ❤️ A post shared by laceyturner (@laceyturner) on Dec 17, 2019 at 1:43pm PST

"What a beautiful baby," said one follower.

Another added: "Those eyelashes!"

A third said the tot was a "credit" to Lacey and her husband Matt Kay.

She's your double, Lacey. What a little doll!

"She is absolutely beautiful, a true credit to you both," they said.

Others commented that little Dusty was the "double" of her famous mum.

"She's your double. What a little doll!" said one fan.

Another added: "I already see you and your husband in her. Definitely features of both."

Lacey had previously shared adorable images of baby Dusty fast asleep surrounded by flowers, part of a beautiful shoot that she and her husband had done when the tot was tiny.

