The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's cute family Christmas card revealed

A cute family Christmas card sent by the Duchess of Cambridge has been revealed online.

The card features Kate posing alongside husband Prince William and kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The picture appears to have been taken over the summer, with Kate opting to wear a pretty Boden summer dress.

A Christmas card from our Royal Patron, HRH The Duchess of Cambridge, which I share with all members of the @aircadets. We send HRH and her family all best wishes for Christmas and hope to see her again in 2020. pic.twitter.com/crOjpLDmfi — Comdt AC (@ComdtAC) December 18, 2019

The family are seen posing on a vintage motorbike complete with sidecar in the shot.

Kate is seen holding onto the handlebars, while William sits on the bike, holding Prince Louis.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte can be seen standing in the sidecar.

Inside, a Christmas message is printed.

It reads: "Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year."

Kate signed the card – which features all her family – herself (Credit: Splash News)

The card – sent to Air Commodore Dawn McCafferty – is signed "Catherine" in black pen.

The Duchess of Cambridge became patron of the RAF Air Cadets in 2016.

One royal fan commented: "Thanks for sharing. Happy Christmas!"

The duchess opted for red tartan for the Queen's Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace (Credit: Splash News)

The reveal of the card came as Kate, Will and the kids headed to Buckingham Palace to enjoy a pre-Christmas lunch with the Queen and other members of the royal family.

Kate looked suitably festive in red tartan, while cute Prince Louis wore a Christmas jumper.

