Jack P Shepherd’s girlfriend reveals when they plan to have children

Jack P Shepherd could be set to add to his already substantial brood in the near future.

The actor already has three children, Nyla, 11, Greyson, 10 and Reuben, six.

Jack’s ex-girlfriend, Lauren Shippey, who is mother to Nyla and Reuben, hit out at the star during lockdown claiming that the actor hasn’t seen his children in months.

Jack P Shepherd could have children soon (Credit: Aaron Parfitt / SplashNews.com)

Is Jack P Shepherd having another baby?

During a Q&A session on Instagram, the Corrie actor’s current girlfriend, Hanni Treweek defended the actor after a torrent of fan questions about the claims.

“What I can comment on is that he was 21, a young man himself in the public eye with a lot to learn,” said Hanni.

“Everyone has a past, its important not to judge a book by its cover. You might assume you know the facts but you don’t.”

She then went on to surprise fans when she appeared to tease that she and Jack are planning to start a family of their own.

Hanni shared her hopes with Jack’s fans on Instagram (Credit: Instagram Stories)

“In the future, yes. But I’m only 31 and right now I’m focusing on my career,” she said.

“My mum had me when she was 39 and because of her age she was able to pass on so much wisdom to me.”

“There is a lot of pressure on women to tick so many boxes, for me when the timing is right it will happen,” she added.

The Corrie star could be starting a new family with his girlfriend, Hanni (Credit: ITV)

Jack talks about homeschooling his children in lockdown

Lauren’s remarks came after Jack opened up about home-schooling two of his children with Lauren during lockdown.

He claimed to OK! Magazine that he didn’t see the children for “a month or two” because they didn’t want to “risk it”.

“It was tough at the beginning but we FaceTimed and did Zoom quizzes, so I was seeing them,” he insisted.

“It was lovely when we got back together. Then we had to start homeschooling and we’d all do Joe Wicks classes in the morning like everyone else!”

Hanni said she was the headmistress, adding: “I was quite strict and had a bell. I took the role of the headteacher and would ring it for break times [laughs]. The kids loved it. They’re lovely and we get on well.”

