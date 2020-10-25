Coronation Street legend Shobna Gulati has revealed she was responsible for naming Sunita and Dev’s twins – and she named Asha after her mother.

The actress played Sunita between 2001 and 2013 on Corrie before she died in a tragic fire.

And while her on-screen children have now almost reached adulthood, Shobna has told how she named them after her beloved mum who was in the grips of battling dementia.

Speaking to The Guardian, she said: “When I was in Corrie, I was asked to name my character Sunita’s twins.

Shobna’s mum had dementia (Credit: Terry Scott / Flynet – SplashNews / SplashNews.com)

“I named her Asha after Mum. As her dementia progressed, when she watched and heard someone say Asha, she had a little smile.”

On screen, Asha has been getting into serious trouble with her boyfriend Corey.

The creep recorded her stripping for him, and then left his phone around so it could be leaked online.

Asha was left devastated but has now forgiven him, though the storyline did draw Shobna back to the show.

Amid Asha being bullied for the video, her father Dev will soon discover what’s been going on.

At first he rails at Asha and tells her that her late mother would be disappointed.

The twins are almost adults now (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street’s Shobna Gulati jokes Dev can’t cope with the twins

However, Shobna responded to the storyline on her social media account.

She wrote in a tweet: “I always know Dev can’t cope with the children when I get an alert on Google about Sunita.

“Seven years gone and he wants to bring me up again. #Corrie it’s not still Sunita’s fault is it?”

Sunita was killed off in 2013 after Shobna Gulati quit (Credit: ITV)

Despite his harsh words, Dev eventually softens seeing how upset his daughter is.

As Asha begs him not to go to the police, he reluctantly agrees.

But when he learns from Aadi the video has made its way onto the internet, Dev goes to the police, leaving Asha furious.

Lately, Asha has reunited with Corey, believing that he didn’t mean for any of it to happen.

It has sparked a bitter feud between the family, with Asha determined to move out as soon as she reaches 18.

However, it was recently revealed that Asha and her brother Aadi will be at the centre of a major storyline next year.

