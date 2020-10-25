Coronation Street star Jack P Shepherd has been accused of not seeing his children for four months.

The actor’s ex, Lauren Shippey, has hit out after reading the Corrie star’s recent interview with current girlfriend Hanni Treweek.

Jack P Shepherd recently celebrated his third anniversary with girlfriend Hanni (Credit: Splash)

He told OK! magazine about home-schooling their daughter Nyla, 11, and son Reuben, six, with his new partner Hanni over lockdown.

Lauren hit back, telling The Sun: “I’m speaking out now because Jack has used his celebrity status to give an interview which portrays a false image of how he behaves. Jack didn’t see his children for almost four months!”

Jack’s ex Lauren, the mother of two of his children, has hit out at him (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Coronation Street: Shobna Gulati reveals she named on-screen daughter Asha after late mum

She added: “He hurt me emotionally quite a few times. I always had his back and forgave him. I never, ever planned to speak about our relationship but enough is enough.

“The public needs to know what Jack is really like. He’s seen as a lovable rogue and a cheeky chap, but my children need him to be a dad rather than see him gallivanting around town. Hopefully he will wake up and understand his behaviour is unacceptable before it’s too late.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack P. Shepherd (@jackpshepherd88) on Jul 10, 2019 at 8:37pm PDT

Jack talks about homeschooling his children in lockdown

Jack also has another son fathered from a one night stand with Sammy Milewski.

The actor spoke to OK! magazine last week about home-schooling his two children with Lauren in lockdown.

He claimed he didn’t see the children for “a month or two” because they didn’t want to “risk it”.

“It was tough at the beginning but we FaceTimed and did Zoom quizzes, so I was seeing them,” he insisted.

“It was lovely when we got back together. Then we had to start homeschooling and we’d all do Joe Wicks classes in the morning like everyone else!”

Read more: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Gail tells Nick to let Oliver Battersby die

Hanni said she was the headmistress, adding: “I was quite strict and had a bell. I took the role of the headteacher and would ring it for break times [laughs]. The kids loved it. They’re lovely and we get on well.”

ED! contacted Jack’s reps for comment.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!