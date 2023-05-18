ITV has been tipped to move away from its more controversial presenters and focus on “far more wholesome” hosts, according to one PR expert.

Following the fall-out surrounding Phillip Schofield, not to mention backlash from viewers over GMB host Richard Madeley, and more historically Piers Morgan, Jordan James of Unlockd PR told ED! that ITV could be considering switching things up.

Controversy has surrounded Phillip and Holly’s partnership on This Morning recently (Credit: YouTube)

ITV tipped to move away from ‘shock value’ presenters

After Piers Morgan was tipped to replace Phillip Schofield on This Morning, should he end up leaving, Jordan told us he doesn’t think it’ll happen.

“While Piers could bring in a decent audience for ITV, it wouldn’t be for the right reasons. Piers appears to enjoy being in the spotlight and stirring up controversy. He loves the chance to express his opinions and challenge his guests. All of this makes This Morning potentially a great platform for the star.”

Viewers want good hosts, not daily tantrums.

However, he went on to speculate that he doesn’t think it will happen. “But with so much recent controversy with Phillip Schofield, I think ITV will want to avoid stuffing its titular morning show with any more shock value and choose someone far more wholesome.”

One expert has shut down the chance of Piers Morgan fronting This Morning (Credit: YouTube)

‘Public no longer has an appetite for drama’

Jordan then said that he thinks the viewers’ appetite for drama is waning – and this may soon be reflected in the presenters fronting ITV shows.

“The choice to draw in viewers with controversial and bolshy hosts to ‘see what they get up to’ may have worked previously for networks like ITV. But the recent fall from grace of Phillip Schofield and the growing disdain towards fellow controversial TV host Richard Madeley has shown that the public no longer has an appetite for drama.”

He added: “Viewers want good hosts, not daily tantrums.”

Richard Madeley is another of the ITV presenters who has faced backlash (Credit: YouTube)

‘Out of the frying pan and into the fire’

Jordan went on to conclude that he really doesn’t see a day when Piers will front This Morning. He told us: “ITV already faced a backlash over Piers’ comments about Meghan Markle. Plus he is well-known for a slew of other tone-deaf comments and opinions. So I think it would be a foolish move for ITV to replace Phil with Piers. It could turn out to be a move that would take ITV out of the frying pan, but into the fire.”

