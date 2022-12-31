Is Emmerdale on tonight? Kyle and Jacob split pic
News

Is Emmerdale on tonight? Soap to air a special New Year’s Eve episode

The fallout from Kyle's confession continues

By Carena Crawford
| Updated:

Soaps do not usually air on a Saturday night, but as it’s New Year’s Eve is Emmerdale on tonight?

Over Christmas the soap schedules have been all over the place and it’s hard to keep up.

But never fear, here’s exactly when the soap will air next.

Emmerdale's Kyle talks to the police and looks nervous
Kyle has confessed to killing Al (Credit: ITV)

Is Emmerdale on tonight?

Emmerdale will air on Saturday December 31, 2022.

Although it’s unusual for Emmerdale to be on on a Saturday, as it’s New Year’s Eve, we’re being treated to another outing of the soap.

It will be on in its usual timeslot of 7.30pm on ITV.

Coronation Street is also airing tonight, straight after at 8pm, but only for half an hour.

What happens in Emmerdale tonight?

The fallout from Kyle’s confession continues as Moira and Amy try to get their heads around everything.

News also spreads around the village, but what will the outcome be?

And who will take the blame in the end?

Jacob has some serious making up to do (Credit: ITV)

Jacob tries to make amends

Elsewhere, Jacob is feeling guilty after lying to his friends.

After a fake family meal in which he pretended that Liam was his dad, Jacob’s feeling bad and David is heartbroken.

Jacob is desperate to make things up to David, but it’s clear there’s a huge gap between them.

As Jacob begs David for forgiveness, David is really struggling.

But, will David forgive his son?

Will Bob’s hits be a, er, hit? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Bob gets ridiculed

Bob’s excited to become a DJ for the New Year’s party.

But as he gets his playlist ready, he soon gets ridiculed for his choice of songs.

They’re extremely out-of-date and aren’t current.

Can Bob find a way to please everyone with his playlist?

Will Bernice’s support group be a success? (Credit: ITV)

Bernice sets out on a mission

Bernice has been struggling to deal with her menopause diagnosis.

After Nicola mocked her and failed to take her menopause seriously, Bernice was left feeling sorry for herself.

However, she then started to come round to the idea of getting support.

The support available for those going through the menopause isn’t right for Bernice so, tonight, she decides to modernise things.

She sets out to recruit people for a menopause support group.

But, will her support group get people talking?

Will Bernice’s group be a success?

Read more: Emmerdale in 2022 – who’s leaving and who’s arriving in the village this year?

YouTube video player

Emmerdale will air on Saturday December 31 at 7.30pm on ITV.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Are you looking forward to tonight’s episode of Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

Related Topics

Emmerdale Emmerdale Spoilers Kyle Winchester

Trending Articles

Split image of Katie Price, a selfie and a shot of her walking in the street
Katie Price hits back after documentary on her ‘rise and fall’ as Harvey also defends his mum
James and Ola Jordan smiling at events
James and Ola Jordan make big announcement: ‘This is a huge day for us’
Carla and Peter in Emmerdale with a crack between them
Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Carla and Peter to split after New Year disaster?
Stacey Solomon smiling walking down the street
Stacey Solomon reveals her due date – and it’s very soon
King Charles wearing a suit and Maximilian, Margrave of Baden smiling
King Charles grieving for another family member months after loss of Queen
Bradley Walsh on ITV's The Chase
The Chase: ITV viewers forced to ‘change channel’ as contestant wreaks havoc