I’m A Celebrity winner Danny Miller has announced some exciting “family” news today (Wednesday, January 19).

The former Emmerdale star and reigning I’m A Celebrity champion took to Twitter today to announce the news.

And it’s fair to say that fans of the star were thrilled for him.

Steph and Danny’s first video teased what fans could expect to see on the channel (Credit: We’re The Millers/YouTube)

What did Danny Miller say?

Danny and fiancée Steph have set up their own YouTube channel, and are going to be documenting their journey learning British Sign Language together (BSL).

In a tweet shared with his 338.8k followers, Danny announced that he and fiancée Steph are starting a YouTube channel.

“SO GUYS!! We’ve started our family YouTube channel ‘We Are The Millers,” he tweeted.

“We’d love you to follow our journey with things such as: – British Sign Language classes – Our family holiday – Albert’s reflux and much more,” he continued.

He then called for fans to subscribe.

In the short three-minute video, Steph introduced herself and Danny to their new audience.

“Our vlog is going to be a little bit about our lives, our day-to-day,” Steph explained.

“But we’re also going to be covering our signs, so each week we’ll tell you what we learned at our sign class with Tiny Talks.”

Danny and Steph launched their YouTube channel today (Credit: YouTube)

What else did Danny Miller and Steph say?

Steph then revealed that the next video to be uploaded to the couple’s channel would be their feedback on their first BSL class.

“We’re just going to show you a bit of our lives and hope you enjoy it,” the 30-year-old midwife said.

“I hope you do enjoy it because, joking aside, it’s important to us because we do want to cover a lot of the deaf signing,” Danny said.

He then explained how he knew there were lots of other signings out there, but he and Steph wanted to learn British Sign Language.

“We want to cover it to try and encourage other people to do the same for their kids,” he explained.

“Obviously, we’ve said in the past, Albert isn’t hard of hearing,” he said. “But it’s something we wanted to do to give him the best chance of a start in life and being able to communicate with everybody.”

Steph then said that the vlog following the next one will be showing fans what they got up to on their holiday in Wales.

Danny and Steph’s new venture was praised by fans (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How did fans react?

Fans reacted overwhelmingly positively to Danny and Steph’s exciting news and new venture.

Many of Danny’s 338.8k followers took to the replies of his tweet to praise the star and his fiancée.

“Subscribed. It looks like it’s going to be brilliant! X,” one fan wrote.

“Just subscribed. What a great idea,” another said.

“Subscribed!! Very happy you did this!! Next stop, Patreon, please,” another tweeted. “Wish you all the best with this vlog! Can’t wait to learn basics of sign language!”

Danny also posted a link to the video on his Instagram story for his 699k followers to see – so he can expect to see a rapid growth in subscribers soon!

