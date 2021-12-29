Danny Miller ‘couldn’t be happier’ as he celebrates I’m A Celebrity win with family homecoming party

Danny Miller has revealed that he “couldn’t be happier” as he finally celebrated his I’m A Celebrity win with his family last night (December 28).

Danny’s fiancée Steph Jones and their family arranged the welcome home for 2021’s King of the Castle.

Danny Miller celebrates at welcome home party

Danny walked away from Gwyrch Castle at the beginning of December as the winner of I’m A Celebrity 2021.

The star beat the likes of Frankie Bridge, Simon Gregson and David Ginola to come out on top. Now, over a fortnight after his victory, the star has finally had a party with his family to celebrate.

The former Emmerdale star posted a picture on Instagram of himself and Steph at the party, which was held in a local pub.

Danny and Steph can be seen standing underneath a TV screen which congratulates Danny for his I’m A Celebrity win. Another photo shows a poster of Danny in his I’m A Celebrity gear, congratulating him again.

“So @stephjones1710 and the family organised a welcome home party we finally got round to tonight at our good friends pub @thebuxtoninngx and I couldn’t be happier!” Danny wrote.

“Thanks once again to everyone who made this happen!!” he continued. “All the love from me and mine.”

A friend captured a sweet moment between Danny and Steph (Credit: Instagram)

What did fans say?

Plenty of fans were happy for Danny and were keen to wish him well in the comment section of his sweet photo.

“Well done my friend,” Coronation Street star Brooke Vincent wrote.

“What a brilliant thing to do, and enjoy yourself ‘Your Majesty King Danny’,” one fan said.

“Soooo happy that you won!!!!” another fan said.

“So glad u finally got to celebrate properly @danny_b_miller…u so deserved being King of the Castle,” a third follower said.

Danny was reunited with Steph and baby Albert a few weeks back (Credit: YouTube)

What else has Danny Miller been up to?

Later in the party, Danny and Steph were snapped by a friend as they shared a heartwarming, intimate moment.

The couple were filmed looking lovingly at each other as they sang and shared a kiss while Dancing Queen by ABBA played in the background.

The sweet clip of the couple was captioned with: “King and Queen back together”. Danny reposted it on his own story.

Danny’s homecoming party was likely delayed due to the fact that Steph tested positive for COVID-19 in the days leading up to Christmas.

However, the star didn’t mind having to isolate, as it gave him the opportunity to spend time with his wife-to-be and their new baby.

Danny and Steph welcomed baby Albert into the world in October 2021, not long before Danny entered Gwyrch Castle.