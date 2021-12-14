I’m A Celebrity’s Kadeena Cox dealt heartbreaking blow as she shares grief over death of ‘father figure’

I’m A Celebrity star Kadeena Cox has revealed her former coach, Brian Scobie, died during her time on the show.

The 30-year-old Paralympic champion took to social media yesterday (December 13) to share the heartbreaking news.

Alongside a series of photographs of the two together, Kadeena explained that Brian had trained her since she was a teenager.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kadeena Cox (@kad21)

I’m A Celebrity star Kadeena Cox announces sad news

Brian took on Kadeena as a “bright eyed eager” youngster.

Sadly, the star didn’t know about Brian’s death until after leaving the I’m A Celebrity castle.

Taking to Instagram, Kadeena explained: “Last week I celebrated the coaching chain that got me from a school kid who was quick to 4x paralympic champion.

Read more: Kadeena Cox stuns I’m A Celebrity fans with incredible transformation after exit

“After leaving the castle on Monday night, I found out an integral part of that chain, passed away a whilst I was on the show.

“Finding the right words to say is hard, he wasn’t just a coach who I worked with for 11 years but a father figure I owe so much to.”

She continued: “He took a 15 year old me and made me a great national level athlete. But he didn’t just coach me, he took me to competitions (always telling mum he’d make sure I was safely back), he paid for races when cash was tight and taught me life lessons I really needed.

Kadeena Cox’s former coach died during her I’m A Celebrity stint (Credit: ITV)

“Stopped me from getting into fights when I’d bitten off more than I could chew.”

The athlete went on to explain that the coach also supported her throughout her multiple sclerosis battle.

However, the pair parted ways after Brian’s health deteriorated.

Fly high Mr Scobie

Concluding her post, Kadeena said: “I cherish the cards I still have and will always be your ‘little bird’!!

“Fly high Mr Scobie, you will always hold a special place in mine and the whole of #TeamScobies hearts.”

Fans rushed to support Kadeena in the comments section.

Brian helped Kadeena throughout her career (Credit: Channel 4 Sport/ YouTube)

Kadeena supported by fans

One follower commented: “I’m so sorry for your loss, he sounds like he was an incredible person – such a beautiful tribute. Sympathies go to you, all ‘Team Scobie’, his wife & family.”

Another added: “Sorry to hear of your sad news but what a positive legacy he has left behind. Such an IMPACT.”

Read more: Danny Miller kisses baby son as he finally reunites with family after I’m A Celebrity win

A third wrote: “So sorry for your loss Kadeena, what an amazing man and lovely tribute to him.”

A fourth posted: “Such beautiful words.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.