I’m A Celebrity star Jack Maynard has been rushed to the hospital to undergo surgery after an “out of the blue” health scare.

The 27-year-old provided his fans with an update on Instagram yesterday, revealing he was suffering from appendicitis.

I’m A Celebrity star Jack Maynard in hospital

Former I’m A Celebrity and YouTube star Jack Maynard took to Instagram last night to update his fans after his hospital dash.

The star uploaded a selfie to his story, in which he was wearing a face mask and doing a peace sign.

“Thanks for all the lovely messages!” he wrote.

“Finally back home resting up, being pampered,” he continued. “For those asking, I got appendicitis out of the blue and had to get it removed straight away.”

He then continued, writing: “Surgery went all fine, no issues, spent a couple of nights in hospital and now at home recovering!

“Thanks again guys.”

Jack Maynard on I’m A Celebrity

Those with long memories will remember that Jack took part in the 2017 edition of I’m A Celebrity.

However, after just three shows, Jack left the jungle and returned home.

His exit came after a number of offensive tweets he’d allegedly posted when he was 16 came to light.

He was also accused of sending an inappropriate message to a young fan.

Jack left the jungle so as to deal with the accusations levelled against him.

The girl who was subject to Jack’s messages came out to defend the star, insisting the messages were “harmless”.

Jack released a YouTube video on his 23rd birthday apologising for his past mistakes. He confessed to being “ashamed” of what he’d written on social media when he was younger.

Jack later appeared on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins back in 2020.

I’m A Celebrity news

In other I’m A Celebrity news, it was recently revealed that a very special season of the show is coming in 2023.

In an Instagram video last month, Ant and Dec revealed that the show would be heading to South Africa for an additional series earlier next year.

They announced that the special 2023 series would be an “All-Stars” series, featuring the return of former campmates.

“We’ve got news. It’s probably the worst kept secret in television, but we are doing a very special series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here in South Africa!” Dec said in the video.

“It’s going to be your favourite celebrities from the last 20 years who are going back in to do it one more time,” he added.

“Can’t wait to watch it!!! In SOUTH AFRICAAAAAA!!!!!!” one fan commented on the post.

“Omg!! Can’t wait,” another said.

