I’m A Celebrity winner Giovanna Fletcher has finally reunited with her sons after weeks away in the castle.

On Friday night, the mum-of-three became the first ever Queen of the Castle after beating Vernon Kay and Jordan North.

Now, Giovanna is back home with her husband Tom Fletcher and their three sons – Buzz, Buddy and Max.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Giovanna Fletcher (@mrsgifletcher)

Giovanna Fletcher reunites with her family

Giovanna shared two photos to her Instagram showing herself being hugged by her sons as she returned home.

The star said she was thrilled to be home “soaking up all the kisses and cuddles I’ve missed”.

In one photo, Giovanna is seen beaming as she wrapped her arms around her youngest Max, two.

Giovanna Fletcher won I’m A Celebrity on Friday night (Credit: ITV)

What did Giovanna Fletcher say after her I’m A Celebrity win?

Giovanna said: “Mumma Gi here and I’m thrilled to say I’m home with my boys and Tom and soaking up all the kisses and cuddles I’ve missed.

“They’ve been extremely excited to talk to me about all the trials, wear my crown.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity 2020 winner: Giovanna Fletcher’s husband Tom reveals moment he and son watched her win

“They think they’re now Princes and that we’re moving into the castle.

“And then make me watch their new favourite show… @imacelebrity.”

Giovanna back home with Tom and their sons (Credit: Brett D. Cove / Splash News / SplashNews.com)

She continued: “Three weeks ago I walked into a Welsh castle and straight into the arms of 11 wonderful humans for what felt like the most uplifting, hilarious and emotional camping trip of all time.

They’ve been extremely excited to talk to me about all the trials, wear my crown.

“Stepping out of your comfort zone can be a scary but amazing thing.

“I’m so glad I took on this adventure.”

Giovanna beat Vernon Kay and Jordan North (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, McFly star Tom shared a photo of Giovanna snuggled up with her boys in bed as she read them a bedtime story.

And sweetly, the book was her campmate Sir Mo Farah’s novel called Ready Steady Mo!.

Tom said: “Her first bedtime story back and @mrsgifletcher is keeping it in the castle family @gomofarah.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TomFletcher (@tomfletcher)

What did I’m A Celebrity fans say?

Meanwhile, fans gushed over Giovanna and praised her for winning I’m A Celebrity.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity 2020 winner: Giovanna Fletcher crowned Queen of the Castle

One person said: “Love this!!! You all must be so so happy.”

Another commented: “She was the best in the castle. I voted for her every night.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.