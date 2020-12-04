TV

I’m A Celebrity 2020 winner: Giovanna Fletcher crowned Queen of the Castle

The 2020 series of I'm A Celeb is over!

By Richard Bell
I’m A Celebrity star Giovanna Fletcher has been crowned the first ever Queen of the Castle.

The series concluded tonight (Friday, December 4) with presenter Vernon Kay, author Giovanna Fletcher and DJ Jordan North making up the final three.

Vernon received the fewest votes and finished in third place.

After three truly gruelling trials and an incredible-looking last meal, hosts Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly revealed that Giovanna was the winner.

Giovanna Fletcher’s win divided I’m A Celeb viewers (Credit: ITV)

How did I’m A Celebrity viewers react to Giovanna Fletcher winning?

Reacting on Twitter, one viewer said: “NO NO NO NO, JORDAN IS A DESERVED WINNER.”

Another tweeted: “Robbed! @imacelebrity @jordannorth1 #ImACelebrity #kingjordan.”

Read more: I’m A Celebrity: Vernon Kay’s ‘torturous’ and ‘horrific’ final trial stuns viewers

However, others felt pleased that Gi won.

She stuck with it, and took the guys out one by one. And is now Queen of the castle. Very much deserved.

One fan said: “I am SO happy for G!!!!!! She deserves the whole world #ImACelebrity.”

Another put: “She was the last girl standing. She was in there by her self with EVERY guy apart from one. However, she stuck with it, and took the guys out one by one. And is now Queen of the castle. Very much deserved. Well done, Giovanna.”

What happened during the I’m A Celeb final?

Elsewhere in tonight’s episode, Vernon’s trial shocked viewers.

Some tweeted to say they found it hard to watch.

Vernon Kay on I'm A Celebrity
Vernon Kay screamed during his final trial on I’m A Celeb (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Shane Richie confirms first job out of I’m A Celebrity as he’s ‘inundated with work offers’

Vernon lay on a table while members of the crew poured critters all over him, and he screamed as cockroaches bit his body. However, he managed to endure the task and won all the stars, as did Giovanna and Jordan in their trials.

