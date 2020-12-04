I’m A Celebrity star Giovanna Fletcher has been crowned the first ever Queen of the Castle.

The series concluded tonight (Friday, December 4) with presenter Vernon Kay, author Giovanna Fletcher and DJ Jordan North making up the final three.

Vernon received the fewest votes and finished in third place.

After three truly gruelling trials and an incredible-looking last meal, hosts Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly revealed that Giovanna was the winner.

How did I’m A Celebrity viewers react to Giovanna Fletcher winning?

Reacting on Twitter, one viewer said: “NO NO NO NO, JORDAN IS A DESERVED WINNER.”

Another tweeted: “Robbed! @imacelebrity @jordannorth1 #ImACelebrity #kingjordan.”

CAN SOMONE PLEASE EXPLAIN HOW GI WON OVER JORDAN, I’m NEVER disappointed with the results but this year has let me down #ImACelebrity — ❀ 𝐄𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞³ シ☾ ✰ ✞ (@moonlight_ari44) December 4, 2020

Jordan deserved it so much more. But like Scarlett a few years back, given the airtime Giovanna got, especially in the telegraph, there was only going to be one winner. #ImACelebrity — Gillian McC 🇱🇻🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@gillianmcc51) December 4, 2020

However, others felt pleased that Gi won.

She stuck with it, and took the guys out one by one. And is now Queen of the castle. Very much deserved.

One fan said: “I am SO happy for G!!!!!! She deserves the whole world #ImACelebrity.”

Another put: “She was the last girl standing. She was in there by her self with EVERY guy apart from one. However, she stuck with it, and took the guys out one by one. And is now Queen of the castle. Very much deserved. Well done, Giovanna.”

She was the last girl standing. She was in there by her self with EVERY guy apart from one. However, she stuck with it, and took the guys out one by one. And is now Queen of the castle. Very much deserved. Well done Giovanna#ImACeleb #ImACelebrity #ImACelebFinal #Giovanna — Rio Latu (@Tongantoko1) December 4, 2020

What happened during the I’m A Celeb final?

Elsewhere in tonight’s episode, Vernon’s trial shocked viewers.

Some tweeted to say they found it hard to watch.

Vernon lay on a table while members of the crew poured critters all over him, and he screamed as cockroaches bit his body. However, he managed to endure the task and won all the stars, as did Giovanna and Jordan in their trials.

