In a surprise twist, the first I’m A Celebrity eviction will occur within hours.

Viewers have been on tenterhooks wondering when they will be able to vote contestants out of the 2021 series.

But that part of the show seems to have been on hold due to the disruption wreaked on the series by Storm Arwen.

The weather devastation meant contestants left Gwrych Castle and went into quarantine, not returning to the set until over 48 hours later.

It is believed Richard Madeley’s exit also brought about changes to the eviction schedule.

Usually, celebs start getting booted off the show around 10 days into their reality TV experience.

David Ginola remains favourite to be King of the Castle with the bookies (Credit: ITV)

When is the first I’m A Celebrity eviction?

The first I’m A Celebrity eviction is tonight, Sunday December 5.

It was announced to viewers by hosts Ant and Dec during Saturday (December 4) evening’s programme.

Viewers vote to save their favourite celebs and the famous face with the least amount of votes will be heading home.

Have viewers had enough of Naughty Boy’s trials? (Credit: ITV)

Who is favourite to leave I’m A Celebrity first?

Despite viewers consistently voting for Naughty Boy to take on Bushtucker Trials, it seems they do not want to see him go.

The music producer has proved one of the most divisive cast members of the 2021 run.

But according to the latest odds, he is rated only the sixth (at 14/1) most likely to be eliminated.

Snoochie Shy (12/1), Louise Minchin (12/1) and Matty Lee (10/1) are all considered a safer bet to depart.

But even they aren’t in the top three favourites to leave first.

Arlene Phillips (evens) is the favourite to be voted out tonight, with Kadeena Cox (5/1) and Adam Woodyatt (9/1) not far behind her in the odds.

Who would be your pick to be first out in the I’m A Celebrity eviction? (Credit: ITV)

Could Naughty Boy win I’m A Celebrity?

Indeed, while Naughty Boy has proved controversial with both fellow contestants and viewers, he may be in with a winning chance – never mind being the first one eliminated.

David Ginola remains the clear favourite to be crowned King of the Castle, however. He is priced at 6/4 to win.

Frankie Bridge (7/2) and Danny Miller (4/1) are also rated highly as contenders.

But while Naughty Boy trails at 12/1 to emerge victorious, he still remains the fourth favourite to win it all.

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight, Sunday December 5, on ITV at 9pm.

