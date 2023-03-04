‘I am Madeleine McCann’ girl has ‘a price on her head’ as ‘police investigate credible death threat’

“I am Madeleine McCann” girl Julia Wandelt has “a price on her head”, her representative Dr Fia Johansson has claimed.

Posting to Instagram overnight last night (March 3), Dr Fia alleged that police “are investigating” a “credible death threat”.

It comes after the woman, who thinks she could be Madeleine McCann, became subjected to trolling after sharing her claims on social media.

Dr Fia has claimed that Julia has a ‘price on her head’ (Credit: Instagram)

‘I am Madeleine McCann’ girl receives ‘death threats’

Dr Fia uploaded a video last night of herself talking to camera, except no sound was recorded on the video.

She did caption the post, however, to share that Julia had “a price on her head”.

Today we were alerted of a severe and credible death threat and a price on her head.

The video, which didn’t feature Julia, was captioned: “Since going online in her search for help, Julia has received countless threats and hate mail.”

She then went on to claim: “However, today we were alerted of a severe and credible death threat and a price on her head.

“Police are investigating at this moment.”

The comments on the post appear to have been limited.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Fia Johansson (@persianmedium)

Julia’s ‘big announcement’

The claims of death threats came after Julia and Dr Fia teased a “big announcement“.

The post appeared to claim they had uncovered “shocking” information in relation to Julia’s identity.

Dr Fia shared: “Our discoveries are shocking but validating that something is severely wrong here.”

The pair did go live on Instagram later that day, making allegations about Julia’s current family.

Julia remains absent from social media

Meanwhile, as of this morning (March 4), Julia’s “I am Madeleine McCann” Instagram account is still disabled.

However, posting to her Stories, Dr Fia shared a number of accounts that she alleged were “fake”.

She also went on to tell Julia’s supporters that the only updates about her quest for answers are currently coming from Dr Fia’s @PersianMedium account.

Read more: ‘I am Madeleine McCann’ girl timeline – claims, DNA tests, police investigations and likeness to Kate

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.