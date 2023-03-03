‘I am Madeleine McCann’ girl shares ‘big announcement’: ‘Our discoveries are shocking’

“I am Madeleine McCann” girl Julia Wandelt and her rep Dr Fia Johansson have shared a “big announcement” on the celebrity psychic’s Instagram page.

The post came amid claims Julia’s account – which had more than one million followers – was suspended yesterday (March 2).

Dr Fia insists it’ll be reinstated today (March 3), but that hasn’t stopped the pair sharing what they claim to be “shocking” news.

Julia appeared to suggest her investigation had moved forward in a post shared yesterday (Credit: Instagram)

‘I am Madeleine McCann’ girl’s ‘big announcement’

Earlier today, Dr Fia shared a post to her Instagram grid and her Stories.

She captioned it: “We’ll be going live to break the news today. Something is severely wrong here.”

Our discoveries are shocking but validating that something is severely wrong here.

The post appeared to claim they have uncovered “shocking” information in relation to Julia’s identity.

It alleged: “Big announcement.

“Today is a big day for Julia and me. We’ve been looking into claims made by her family that have been released to the press.”

She then went on to allege: “Our discoveries are shocking but validating that something is severely wrong here.”

Dr Fia then went on to claim: “We have evidence that we will release live today on Instagram.”

Julia’s family react

Last week, Julia’s family released a statement which appeared to quash claims that she could be missing Madeleine McCann.

They declared they have “memories and pictures” and said it is “obvious” Julia is a member of their family.

The statement read: “For us as a family it is obvious that Julia is our daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece, cousin and step niece. We have memories, we have pictures.”

They also rubbished claims that Julia doesn’t have pictures from her childhood and that she doesn’t have a copy of her birth certificate.

