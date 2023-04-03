‘I am Madeleine McCann’ girl lifts lid on abuse as her childhood diary is found

‘I am Madeleine McCann’ girl Julia Wandelt has shared excerpts from her childhood diary. It details her recollection of the alleged abuse she suffered growing up.

Back in February, Julia made claims that she thinks she could be missing Brit Madeleine McCann. Madeleine went missing in Portugal in May 2007. She was aged just three at the time. Julia has claimed that she may have been trafficked to Poland at a young age.

Julia Wandelt, the girl claiming to be Madeleine McCann, appeared on Dr Phil recently (Credit: YouTube)

‘I am Madeline McCann’ girl shares diary excerpts

Earlier today (April 3), ED! reported that a “mysterious skull fracture” may have led Julia to lose chunks of her childhood memories. She was admitted to hospital when she was aged eight, reportedly in a near-comatose state.

I remember I was in a T-shirt and panties only, without any shorts or skirt.

Her representative, Dr Fia Johansson, is determined to get to the bottom of Julia’s childhood and the abuse she claims to have suffered. And, as a result, they have shared excerpts from Julia’s diary.

Speaking to Radar Online, Julia shared flashback memories about her childhood. These included trips to tropical locations accompanied by men she didn’t know. She also recalled staying in expensive hotels, which she claimed were beyond the means of her Polish parents.

Julia’s memory loss may have come about as a result of a head injury as a child (Credit: YouTube)

‘I was very scared’

Reading from her notebook, which was decorated with butterflies and plants, Julia shared what she remembers of her upbringing. She recalled paragliding with a man while wearing only a T-shirt and underwear. She also recalls being given a belly dancing outfit by another man as a youngster.

Julia wrote: “I remember that I was paragliding with an older man that I didn’t know, and I didn’t want it, I mean paragliding, and I was very scared. I remember that all day, all the time I vomited. I remember I was in a T-shirt and panties only, without any shorts or skirt.”

‘It’s hard to understand’

Julia also shared a memory of locking herself in the toilet with another Polish girl, revealing that she was crying and in a panicked state. She wrote: “I had a friend there, and I think she was Polish. We closed ourselves in the toilet in a very luxurious place and we shouted and cried, panicked. We didn’t want to leave the toilet. After some time, someone opened the door and we then saw many people out there.”

Speaking to the publication in an interview, Julia then said she was unsure how her parents afforded trips to such luxurious places. “It’s hard to understand, how it’s possible that they have the money to go to very luxurious places.”

