Holly Willoughby shares sweet message son Chester left the tooth fairy

Holly Willoughby has melted the hearts of fans after sharing the sweet message her son Chester left for the tooth fairy.

The 39-year-old host explained her youngest son was left in a “panic” after losing the tooth he planned to leave under his pillow.

Taking to Instagram, the This Morning star shared Chester’s adorable handwritten note.

Holly Willoughby shared the sweet message her son left for the Tooth Fairy (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Holly Willoughby share about her son?

The message read: “To Tooth Fairy, I lost my tooth today in the grass. Please can you still come. Love Chester.”

Alongside the snap, the presenter added: “Slight panic when Chester lost his first tooth today and could find it…

“I’m sure the tooth fairy will still come…”

Holly’s celebrity pals were quick to gush over the sweet post.

John Barrowman wrote: “Of course the tooth fairy will come. I have just contacted them. All is good.”

Marvin Humes added: “Chester you little legend.”

Phillip Schofield gushed: “Awwwwww!!!!”

Bradley Walsh joked: “H, maybe when you’re looking for Chester’s lost tooth you’ll stumble across you old man’s mind!!! X.”

Holly posted Chester’s message on Instagram (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: This Morning: Holly Willoughby awkwardly caught off-guard live on air by Lorraine Kelly

Meanwhile, fans were quick to reassure the youngster, saying: “My daughter lost her first one in gravel. Rest assured the tooth fairy still came.”

A second added: “He just has to smile in his sleep so the tooth fairy can see it’s missing!”

Chester, five, is the youngest of Holly and TV producer husband Dan Baldwin’s children.

The couple also share daughter Belle, nine, and son Harry, 11.

The presenter and husband Dan Baldwin share three children (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Holly’s new neighbour

Holly and her family may soon be in for a treat as co-host Phillip is set to become their neighbour.

According to reports, the pair are planning to live next to each other in west London.

The suburb is already popular with other celebrities, including Declan Donnelly and Ant McPartlin.

A neighbour told the Mail Online: “There’s quite a few famous people already living around here so Phillip Schofield moving in is not a big deal.

Read more: This Morning: Phillip Schofield reveals family member suffered ‘life-changing’ brain injuries after bike accident

“A lot of people have been talking about it, but nobody bothers him. He’s a lovely bloke and I’m sure he’ll enjoy living in our community.”

Phil is believed to be moving into the £2 million bachelor pad in the upcoming months.

The large semi-detached home reportedly boasts two bedrooms, a stunning kitchen and a conservatory.

The new home would be a fresh start for Phil, who came out as gay earlier this year.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.