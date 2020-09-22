This Morning host Holly Willoughby found herself caught off-guard on Tuesday after realising she had no idea she was appearing live on TV.

The 39-year-old star thought she was off-camera when Lorraine Kelly checked in with herself and her co-star, Phillip Schofield, to find out what was coming up later on This Morning.

Even though they’re socially distanced, a new split-screen format allowed all three presenters to appear at the same time.

Sadly for Holly she was none-the-wiser to ITV’s tech savvy move.

Holly Willoughby was caught off-guard during Tuesday’s episode of This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby was caught by surprise on This Morning

Instead of being camera-ready, Holly was spotted cleaning up some messy scripts on the table in front of her.

She told viewers later on in the show: “I might as well have said, ‘nothing to see here’.”

Phil responded: “That really made me laugh.”

Holly Willoughby had no idea she was on camera on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby grills Matt Hancock

Mr Hancock’s appearance came before Monday morning’s press briefing given by Chief Scientific Officer, Sir Patrick Vallance, and Chief Medical Officer, Chris Whitty.

Both warned that the UK could record 50,000 cases a day within weeks if no action on coronavirus is taken.

With more restrictions seemingly imminent, Holly wanted to know about this winter.

“Christmas,” Holly began. “What’s it going to look like?”

Matt Hancock faced a grilling on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Mr Hancock replied: “I want Christmas to be as normal as possible.

“And the more that we can control the virus now and stop the spread now, the easier it will be to have a Christmas as normal as possible – it’s what I hope for my family and I hope that we can get there.”

Meanwhile, Holly grilled Mr Hancock on testing and how the government has responded to the pandemic.

She said: “I think we were all really surprised that when we were in serious lockdown at the time, we were really good with the rules.

“People really obeyed them and did what they have to do. We all did our bit.

“I think people get frustrated now because they feel like maybe, as a government, you haven’t done your bit.”

