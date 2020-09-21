This Morning interrupted for live briefing which warns of 50,000 daily coronavirus cases by October

This Morning was interrupted today for a live briefing on the coronavirus pandemic.

Amid fears of a second lockdown, Professor Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance held a briefing at Downing Street to update Brits on where the UK is at.

They warned Brits must continue to follow the rules to prevent a second spike.

This Morning was interrupted today for the briefing

What did the coronavirus briefing tell us?

Sir Vallance explained: “The way we reduce the spread is limit the number of contact, reducing contact in environments where it’s more likely [to spread].

“The virus has not changed in terms of its ability to cause disease and death.

We think the pandemic is doubling roughly every seven days.

“We are in a situation where numbers are clearly increasing, in all age groups.

Sir Vallance said if the virus continues to spread as now, that would lead to 200-plus deaths per day by November.

Professor Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance held a briefing

They warned this could also cause 50,000 cases per day in October.

He added that in every age group, the number of people testing positive is increasing.

Prof Whitty then explained that the risk of the virus spreading is all across the UK.

Prof Whitty continued: “This is all of our problem. If this continues, the number of deaths directly from COVID will continue to rise.

“We should see this as a six-month problem. These next six months, we have to take this very seriously.”

They warned if cases continue to double every seven days, there will be around 50,000 cases by October

Prof Whitty added that treatment in hospitals is “better”, however, it’s not enough to keep deaths at a minimal level.

Prof Whitty said there are four things Brits can do to try and minimise the spread.

Brits warned to take action now

These include reducing the risk as individuals by washing hands, wearing masks and remaining social distancing.

He told people to self-isolate if they have symptoms.

In addition, he said we must “break unnecessary links between households”, which means cutting contacts at work and social environments.

Meanwhile, Sir Vallance added that there’s “good progress” in vaccinations.

Boris Johnson has recently enforced the 'rule of six' to try and combat the spread of the virus

Meanwhile, earlier today (September 21), Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the country is at a “tipping point” in the pandemic.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, he said: “It’s very clear when you follow the data that we need to make sure we are applying all these measures.

“Or we are at this tipping point where we may need to go further.

“That’s something we would like to avoid.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the country is at a "tipping point" in the pandemic

“A debate is quite proper, that’s exactly what you would expect.

“Everyone recognises there is a tension between the virus and the measures we need to take and the economy and ensuring that people’s livelihoods are protected.

“We want to protect lives and livelihoods.”

