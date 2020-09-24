This Morning host Phillip Schofield has revealed a member of his family was once left with “life changing” brain injuries following a horror bike accident.

The presenter, 58, opened up on his family’s past struggles during a segment on E-scooters on the ITV show.

As the segment got underway, Phil highlighted the importance of wearing a helmet while riding a bike or scooter.

Phillip Schofield revealed a family member once suffered from ‘life changing’ brain injuries following a bike accident (Credit: ITV)

What did Phillip Schofield say on This Morning?

The presenter was joined by co-star Holly Willoughby, Alice Beer and Luke Griggs, deputy chief executive of brain injury charity Headway.

Phil explained: “I would not think about going on my bike without my helmet.

“We have an extended member of the family who had an accident on a bike and sustained life changing brain injuries.

“So it is inconceivable for me.”

Phillip opened up about his family’s heartache during an E-scooter segment on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Phillip Schofield enjoys dinner with wife and daughters on family night out

He went on: “And also the money it costs the National Health Service a year, for people who have been riding bikes without a helmet on and have brain injuries, because they did not have a helmet.”

The father-of-two often documents his bike rides on social media, where he always sports a helmet.

What did This Morning viewers think?

Viewers took to Twitter to share their opinions on E-scooters.

One wrote: “@thismorning Well said Philip. It’s so hard to explain to my children that they have to where helmets on bikes, scooters and skateboards when they are surrounded by people who don’t. Enforce this simple policy, keep everyone safe and save the financial burden on our NHS.”

https://twitter.com/Shannl2010/status/1309068602532921344

A second shared: “@thismorning I live in SW London and I see many many people using them on the roads every day, no helmets, weaving in and out of traffic -whether they are legal or not they are out there!

“How fines will be issued is a bit of nonsense really #ThisMorning.”

Phillip’s mental health journey

During today’s show, Phil also opened up on his mental health battle.

The star admitted that his head had taken him to some “scary places” in recent times and promised to share more about his journey over the next few weeks.

Read more: This Morning: Holly Willoughby awkwardly caught off-guard live on air by Lorraine Kelly

He said: “We know that women are much more likely to talk to seek help.

“Men are less likely to talk it through.

“Over the next few weeks I will be talking a lot about my mental health, and where my head has been in recent times.

“It’s surprising how you think you’ve got a grip on everything and then suddenly your head takes you to dark and scary places.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.