Phillip Schofield is moving house and, as a result, looks set to take his friendship with best pal Holly Willoughby to the next level by becoming neighbours.

The pair are already firm friends and co-hosts on This Morning.

And now, according to reports, they will soon be living next to each other in west London.

With Phil holed up in a reported £2 million bachelor pad, no less!

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield will be new neighbours when he moves house (Credit: Splash News)

Phillip Schofield is moving house

Ahead of the move, the best pals have been spotted out cycling together in the area.

The popular west London suburb is already popular with other celebrities, including Declan Donnelly and Ant McPartlin.

A neighbour told the Mail Online: “There’s quite a few famous people already living around here so Phillip Schofield moving in is not a big deal.

“A lot of people have been talking about it, but nobody bothers him. He’s a lovely bloke and I’m sure he’ll enjoy living in our community.”

The large semi-detached home is said to boast two bedrooms, a stunning kitchen and a conservatory. The new home would be a fresh start for Phil, who came out as gay earlier this year.

He spent the lockdown period at home with wife Stephanie and their children. However, now Phil and his wife are believed to be discussing divorce and settlements.

Holly Willoughby supported Phil when he publicly came out as gay.(Credit: ITV)

Phillip and wife Steph ‘set to divorce’

Phil and his wife Stephanie, who have been married since 1993, are rumoured to be discussing the details of their divorce.

A source told The Sun the pair will remain “tight and devoted to one another”.

The insider said: “Phillip and Steph have had a lot of hard, painful conversations over the past ten months but remain as tight and devoted to one another as ever.

“He has no desire to become embroiled in a bitter and costly divorce battle. His family is his number one priority and that will never change.”

Phil and Stephanie have two grown up daughters together, Ruby and Molly.

Phil showed off candid pictures from his new book. (Credit: Instagram)

Phil shows off candid snaps from his new book

During lockdown, Phillip has penned his autobiography, which is expected to be a “tell-all” book detailing his marriage, how he came out and his career.

The book, entitled Life’s What You Make It, has already had fans eager to buy it when it’s released in October.

On his Instagram stories, Phil showed off some sneak peeks to his followers of some of the pictures inside. Snaps ranged from showbiz friends to Phil’s early career in musical theatre.

Fans have already shared their excitement for the book when Phil shared an Instagram post earlier this summer, and “can’t wait to read it”.

One said: “I’m so looking forward to reading this. And I don’t read books very often, but this a must read.”

Another shared: “I cannot wait to read this. I love Phil and Holly on This Morning, he always comes across so well.”

A third commented: “Can’t wait to read it. My biggest celeb crush.”

