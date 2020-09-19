Gogglebox pair Abby and Georgia made viewers chuckle as Abby revealed she was appalled that David Tennant could be a killer in real life after watching ITV‘s Des.

Abby was confused over the drama being based on real-life events and thought that meant Doctor Who’s David Tennant is a killer.

Her comments were met with much amusement from Gogglebox viewers.

A Gogglebox star couldn’t tell if David Tennant was a killer or not. (Credit: ITV)

What did Gogglebox star Abby say?

At the beginning of Friday night’s Channel 4 show (September 18), Abby turned to Georgia and asked: “So the Doctor Who man is a murderer in real life?”

Read more: Des: David Tennant drama becomes latest ITV show to be hit with Ofcom complaints

Georgia quickly reassured her pal that actor David Tennant is not a killer, and in fact he was just acting. However, it took a couple of moments for the realisation to dawn on Abby.

And it didn’t take long for viewers to react as a result of the funny scenes.

Gogglebox viewers laughed at the exchange

One viewer tweeted: “Well fancy that, David Tennant is a mass murderer… you two are brilliant.”

Another joined in and shared: “‘So the Doctor Who man, in real life he’s a murderer?’ Priceless”.

One viewer even tweeted David Tennant’s wife Georgia and said: “A woman on Gogglebox thinks your husband is a murderer in real life after watching Des. I feel you should be warned for your safety.”

Watching Des was realistic & terrible but I never for a minute thought @David_Tennant was an actual murderer – like Abby & Georgia @C4Gogglebox #Gogglebox — anne hewson (@AnneHewson) September 18, 2020

The funny exchange even caught the eye of TV critic Toby Earle.

He tweeted: “A testament to David Tennant’s acting as someone on #Gogglebox thinks he’s an actual murderer in #Des.”

Gogglebox’s Abby finally realised that David Tennant is NOT a killer (Credit: Channel4)

David Tennant drama hit with Ofcom complaints

ITV’s Des has become the second ITV show in recent weeks to be hit by viewer complaints to Ofcom.

Some took exception to the show’s grisly content as the horrifying murders of Dennis Nilsen were played out on screen.

Actor David Tennant played the notorious serial killer, who was convicted in the 1980s.

The London killer was known to have murdered young men and boys in the 1980s.

In the three-part drama, he revealed how he cut up and disposed of the bodies including disfiguring many of them so they couldn’t be identified.

Some viewers have been left so upset by the content, they turned to Ofcom to complain.

Daniel Mays also starred in Des on ITV (Credit: ITV)

Ofcom reported that it has received seven complaints from viewers horrified by details of his crimes.

However, despite the complaints, Des has been a record breaking series for ITV.

The first episode of the drama, which also stars Daniel Mays, has been one of the biggest launches for ITV this year. The first episode was watched by an average audience of 5.4 million people.

The thriller series peaked at 5.9 million viewers. Additionally, research suggests that it was watched by nearly one-third of all TV viewers across its time slot period.

What did you think of this story? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us your thoughts.