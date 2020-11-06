News

Holly Willoughby divides fans as she celebrates Bonfire Night with sparklers

Holly and her family fully embraced the firework fun

By Rebecca Calderwood
| Updated:

Holly Willoughby has left fans divided after celebrating Bonfire Night with her family.

The This Morning star, 39, appeared delighted as she bundled up for some firework fun in her London home last night (November 5).

And while most fans were happy to see Holly getting festive with sparklers, others couldn’t help but voice their concerns.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on

Holly Willoughby sparks debate over Bonfire Night

Taking to Instagram, Holly wrapped up in puffer jacket as she held up a set of sparklers.

Fans loved the snap, with one commenting: “Love this …. let’s keep families together and the love will grow.”

A second added: “You are a fire cracker Miss Holly!”

Another said: “Hope your having an amazing time.”

Holly Willoughby
Holly Willoughby divided fans on Bonfire Night (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Piers Morgan reveals delight as he ‘splits up’ Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield

While others were concerned over the safety of local animals on the night.

Taking to the comments section, one said: “Should be banned apart from displays when Covid is over.”

Another stated: “Hope no fireworks and scare animals xx.”

A third fumed: “Shame you don’t care about animals who’re terrified, or people with PTSD!! Nice.”

Holly Willoughby
Holly celebrated Bonfire Night with her family (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Holly Willoughby shows support to homeless charity as lockdown begins

It’s certainly a different look for Holly, who previously declared she was spending lockdown in her pyjamas.

The well-loved star shared a glimpse of her lockdown attire – pink gingham pyjamas with feather detailing on the ankles – as she posed on the floor at home.

The star wasn’t wearing a scrap of make-up – and she had what some followers described as “just got out of bed” hair.

Sharing the snap on Instagram, she wrote: “Found my lockdown look… thank you @beach_flamingo for the best PJs ever!”

holly Willoughby debate
Holly and co-host Phillip Schofield on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

What else has Holly been up to?

Meanwhile, Holly recently delighted fans as she hinted at a potential new project on Instagram.

Teasing fans, the star shared a snap of herself sitting with her laptop at home.

She captioned the shot: “Plotting and planning…”

The exciting post didn’t go unnoticed by her followers, with one commenting: “YESSS!!!! Can’t wait to see what you have coming in the future.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Gemma Collins loungewear
Gemma Collins fans brand the star a ‘goddess’ as she poses in leopard-print loungewear
Cadbury Favourites
Cadbury Favourites are now available at B&M and Brits have no idea who likes Turkish Delight
Louisa First Dates
First Dates: Viewers stunned at Louisa’s transformation after she comes out as gay
I'm a celebrity contestants
I’m A Celebrity 2020: Full list of contestants ‘revealed’
Loose Women: Saira Khan left ‘shaking’ as she hits back at Ofcom complaints over lockdown rant
Loose Women stars Saira Khan and Gloria Hunniford
Loose Women: Saira Khan sparks Ofcom complaints after lockdown rant