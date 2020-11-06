Holly Willoughby divides fans as she celebrates Bonfire Night with sparklers

Holly Willoughby has left fans divided after celebrating Bonfire Night with her family.

The This Morning star, 39, appeared delighted as she bundled up for some firework fun in her London home last night (November 5).

And while most fans were happy to see Holly getting festive with sparklers, others couldn’t help but voice their concerns.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Nov 5, 2020 at 11:33am PST

Holly Willoughby sparks debate over Bonfire Night

Taking to Instagram, Holly wrapped up in puffer jacket as she held up a set of sparklers.

Fans loved the snap, with one commenting: “Love this …. let’s keep families together and the love will grow.”

A second added: “You are a fire cracker Miss Holly!”

Another said: “Hope your having an amazing time.”

Holly Willoughby divided fans on Bonfire Night (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Piers Morgan reveals delight as he ‘splits up’ Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield

While others were concerned over the safety of local animals on the night.

Taking to the comments section, one said: “Should be banned apart from displays when Covid is over.”

Another stated: “Hope no fireworks and scare animals xx.”

A third fumed: “Shame you don’t care about animals who’re terrified, or people with PTSD!! Nice.”

Holly celebrated Bonfire Night with her family (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Holly Willoughby shows support to homeless charity as lockdown begins

It’s certainly a different look for Holly, who previously declared she was spending lockdown in her pyjamas.

The well-loved star shared a glimpse of her lockdown attire – pink gingham pyjamas with feather detailing on the ankles – as she posed on the floor at home.

The star wasn’t wearing a scrap of make-up – and she had what some followers described as “just got out of bed” hair.

Sharing the snap on Instagram, she wrote: “Found my lockdown look… thank you @beach_flamingo for the best PJs ever!”

Holly and co-host Phillip Schofield on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

What else has Holly been up to?

Meanwhile, Holly recently delighted fans as she hinted at a potential new project on Instagram.

Teasing fans, the star shared a snap of herself sitting with her laptop at home.

She captioned the shot: “Plotting and planning…”

The exciting post didn’t go unnoticed by her followers, with one commenting: “YESSS!!!! Can’t wait to see what you have coming in the future.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.