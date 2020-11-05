Piers Morgan reveals delight as he ‘splits up’ Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield

Piers Morgan has expressed his delight in “splitting up” This Morning stars Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

The forthright GMB host, 55, revealed on this morning’s show (Thursday November 5) that he had been named one of the figures that Brits think has kept them going during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a survey commissioned by supermarket chain Aldi, Piers came seventh, one above Phillip and one below Holly.

Piers Morgan was delighted at his inclusion on the list (Credit: ITV)

Why has Piers Morgan split up Holly and Phillip?

Piers, who – along with co-host Susanna Reid – has been taking on the government during the pandemic, has always polarised viewers.

But the survey showed that many Brits think that he’s doing a fine job.

And Piers was more than thrilled.

“What’s even more pleasing is I’ve split up the This Morning duo,” he gloated.

Holly and Phillip were also on the list (Credit: ITV)

What did Piers say?

“We get so much abuse just for being us during this pandemic,” he began.

“For taking on the government we got abuse, we get abused left right and centre.

They knew how to please me, splitting up This Morning in that way, they knew how to please me.

“But Aldi commissioned a poll to celebrate the people who have really kept the nation going and thank our wingmen and women to keep the nation smiling.”

Explaining that Holly came in at six and Phillip at eight, he continued: “They knew how to please me, splitting up This Morning in that way, they knew how to please me. So thank you.”

Piers and Susanna divided viewers recently with US election coverage (Credit: ITV)

What did viewers take exception to in US Election week?

Piers might be rated for his pandemic coverage, but viewers were quick to express their frustration at the ongoing US election coverage.

With the vote-counting still going into Thursday, viewers commented that they were ‘sick’ of airtime across ITV’s morning programmes.

One Twitter user asked: “Why do we need three hours of USA election coverage and then to have Morgan invade Lorraine’s show to continue it.

“Do we in Britain need blanket coverage of the US election?”

