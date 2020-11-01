Holly Willoughby has shared a picture of herself in her pyjamas and declared she has found her “lockdown look”.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday morning (November 1), Holly looked like she’d just go out of bed in the picture.

She was wearing pink gingham pyjamas with feather detailing on the ankles.

The star wasn’t wearing a scrap of make-up – and she had what some followers described as “just got out of bed” hair.

This Morning star Holly declared: “Found my lockdown look… thank you @beach_flamingo for the best PJs ever!”

She added the hashtag #nevergettingdressed.

“Gorgeous as always,” said one of Holly’s fans.

“You are so stunning,” said another.

However, while her followers all seemed to agree that the star looked lovely, they weren’t so keen on the price.

“£255 for PJs?!” one said. “Are you serious?”

Omg was going to ask my mum for these for Christmas, but £255!

Another added: “She should be bloody ashamed of herself.”

“Absolutely love them but never affordable for the every day person,” said another.

“Omg was going to ask my mum for these for Christmas, but £255!” said another.

Despite claiming that she was “never getting dressed” earlier on in the day, Holly did later post a picture of herself wearing her gladrags.

Holly Willoughby was seen in a dress – not her pyjamas – for tonight’s Pride of Britain Awards (Credit: Instagram)

However, it appears it was a throwback shot as she looks forward to tonight’s Pride of Britain Awards.

In the picture, Holly can be seen wearing a gorgeous long black dress.

With a fishtail-style skirt, sparkly waistband and halterneck bow detailing, Holly looked a million dollars.

She wore her hair up to compliment the cut-out back of the Safiyaa dress.

All that Instagram posting clearly made Holly thirsty, though.

Before cafes and restaurants close for lockdown on Thursday, she shared a picture of herself and daughter Belle.

The pair were seen enjoying a cup of coffee in the picture, with Belle’s topped with marshmallows.

She captioned the shot: “Girl time with my Belle.”

