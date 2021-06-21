Holly Willoughby has praised Phillip Schofield and called him her “best friend” in a touching Instagram post.

The 40-year-old This Morning presenter took to the social media site to share the lovely tribute.

What did Holly Willoughby say on Instagram?

Holly shared the snap, taken at Television Centre in London after this morning’s episode of ITV’s daily magazine show (Monday June 21).

Dressed in a stylish patterned blue and white dress, Holly looked to the right at Phillip and smiled.

Phillip looked back, cracking a wry smile.

Holly captioned the image: “Dear best friend… I love working with you… @thismorning #thismorning.”

Phil and Holly have presenting together since 2009 (Credit: ITV)

How did her fans react to the tribute?

A host of fans got in touch and went wild at the touching sentiment.

First, some-time This Morning presenter Rochelle Humes said: “Dream team.”

Davina McCall also waded in, gushing: “I love you two together sooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo much…”

You two are magical, pure magic.

Spice Girl and Holly’s pal, Emma Bunton then said: “Special! x”

This Morning cook, Clodagh McKenna, said: “You two are magical, pure magic.”

Finally, one fan paid their own special tribute to the presenting duo. They said: “You have made me laugh, cry move and dance through this horrid time. Thanks. Xx”

Holly had to refute rumours of a feud in 2020 (Credit: ITV)

What happened to Holly and Phillip in 2020?

Although the pair has presented This Morning together since 2009 and enjoy a special bond, it wasn’t always the way.

In early 2020, Holly refuted claims of a feud between the two after reports suggested there was a “toxic” atmosphere on-set.

Ruth Langsford also reportedly made an official complaint against Phillip.

However, Holly said: “It’s funny, because we knew this would probably come up. Actually, it’s been quite an easy one for us, because there’s nothing to defend.”