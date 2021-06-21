Holly Willoughby stunned fans on Instagram when she shared a selfie with an enormous dog.

The 40-year-old This Morning presenter introduced the huge pooch as her mother-in-law’s “baby”.

Although fans didn’t think there was anything “baby” about the dog!

Holly also shared an adorable selfie with her father, Brian.

Holly Willoughby’s latest updates on Instagram

Holly took to Instagram to share the snap, which was taken in her in-laws’ back garden.

Pictured giggling next to the Irish Wolf Hound, she said: “Hanging out with this gentle giant today…

“Meet my mother in laws baby… Mullins #irishwolfhound #dogsofinstagram.”

The amazing photo comes after Holly was left in tears after she became scared by one dog who visited the This Morning studio only a few weeks ago.

How did Holly’s fans react to the snap?

Holly’s fans soon got in touch to express their shock at the sheer size of Mullins.

One fan exclaimed: “OMG he is adorable! Like the BFG in dog world x”

“Knowing how frightened you are of dogs that move, you are being very brave,” another said, referencing Holly’s experience on TV a few weeks ago.

He’s as big or bigger than you! Lovely dog.

Another fan joked: “What breed of horse is this?”

Finally, a fourth fan wrote: “He’s as big or bigger than you! Lovely dog.”

Holly praises dad Brian on Father’s Day

Not content with calling in on her mother-in-law, Holly also visited her own family yesterday and paid tribute to dad Brian and Father’s Day.

Sharing a selfie with both smiling into the camera, Holly said: “Happy Father’s Day Daddy!!!!

“Love you so so very much… thank you for being such a ray of sunshine…”

One fan wrote in reply: “That’s a lovely picture of you and your dad Holly, hope [he] has a great day.”