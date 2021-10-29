In her new book Reflections, Holly Willoughby recalled a moment she was left in tears after a former colleague made a comment about her.

The This Morning presenter opened up about her life in her brand new book, Reflections, which came out yesterday (October 28).

In it, Holly said an unnamed person she once worked with criticised her.

The star said a former colleague made a remark which left her in tears (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The mum-of-three explained that the person had told her they would be there to save her if she messed up just moments before going on stage at an event.

Holly said: “When they left the room, I cried. I shouted. I called that person every name under the sun and I could feel my anger pulsating through my body.”

Holly added that she felt the colleague would not have treated a male co-star like that.

Holly said she “called that person every name under the sun” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, the star recently made a confession about her children during an appearance on The One Show.

Holly appeared on the BBC One programme on Thursday night to promote her book.

The presenter said she feels ‘mum guilt’ because of her busy work schedule.

She said: “I feel guilty about everything. It’s totally normal. But what I would say is – and this is what I really have to focus on – where’s the guilt coming from?

Holly spoke about her new book on The One Show (Credit: BBC)

“Because I think the problem with working mums is that I’m feeling guilty because I’m not there to drop my kids off in the morning, because I have to go to work.”

Holly went on to say that in some way she’s “telling myself that I clearly don’t love my kids because I love my career more than my children” which is why “I’m choosing to do this”.

However, the star added: “I know I love my kids more than anything on this planet. So why am I thinking like that?”

