In her new book, Holly Willoughby has revealed she was once “fat-shamed” by a modelling agency during her teenage years.

The This Morning presenter opened up about the incident in her new book Reflections, which came out yesterday (October 28).

Holly explained that an Australia booker made a remark about her size.

This Morning star Holly opened up about being ‘fat-shamed’ when she was 17 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Holly Willoughby book

The star said she decided to “listen to her gut” and ditch the modelling industry in Oz.

As a teenager, Holly did some work experience at Model 1 in London.

But she was just there to make “lots of tea” before an agent spotted her at the Clothes Show.

Holly decided not to drastically change her diet for the modelling world (Credit: SplashNews.com)

After that, Holly revealed that she bagged some commercial work.

However, she ventured to Australia after realising that her shape “didn’t fit the modelling bill anymore”.

Writing in her book, Holly explained: “I hoped I’d do some modelling there and maybe live in Sydney for a bit. The booker was really nice.

“Afterwards, I spoke to my London agency to see what she’d said, and the comment I got back was: ‘We’ll put her weight down to healthy eating while travelling.'”

Holly released her book on Thursday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Holly admitted she could “look in the mirror and see what I was seventeen and tiny” so the comment left her in “complete and utter shock”.

The now mum-of-three decided not to change her diet just to pursue a modelling career.

She said she knew forcing her body to be a certain shape “wasn’t a good way to live”.

Meanwhile, Holly launched her book yesterday and her fans were thrilled by the news.

She said on Instagram: “REFLECTIONS… out today.”

One fan commented: “I can’t WAIT to receive mine.”

Another wrote: “Looking forward to receiving my copy.”

A third said: “Huge congrats!!! Such an amazing read.”

Back in April this year, Holly announced she was working on a book but admitted feeling slightly nervous.

She said on Instagram: “I can’t wait to share it with you all and yet can’t help but feel nervous at the same time.

“I think the more important something is the scarier it feels.”

She added: “Writing is such a personal process and between these pages you will find many little pieces of me.”

