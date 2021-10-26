Holly Willoughby stunned This Morning viewers today as she wore a “beautiful” embroidered jumper to host the show.

Viewers quickly took to Holly’s daily #HWstyle Instagram post to reveal they loved her look.

However, once they found out the price, some issued a plea to the daytime TV host.

Holly Willoughby wore a designer jumper on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

What did Holly Willoughby wear on This Morning today?

Holly revealed her outfit details just before going live on air.

“Morning Tuesday… make sure you pick up the phone today in our Halloween spin to win special! Double spin for someone today! 🎃 … #hwstyle💁🏼‍♀️✨.

“Knitwear by @essentielantwerp skirt by @hobbslondon boots by @thisiswhistles.”

Holly’s jumper cost a whopping £180, her skirt retails at almost £80, while her boots cost £185.

And, with her outfit totalling around £450, fans were quick to ask Holly top opt for more high street styles in future.

How did viewers react to jumper Holly wore today?

Many of Holly’s fans loved the look, regardless of the price.

However, comments soon started coming in about the cost of her outfit.

“Love the jumper …. Just soooo expensive,” said one.

“£180!” said another, adding two shocked face emojis.

A third said: “Love the jumper but it’s £180 …out of my price range unfortunately.”

“Plus an £80 skirt,” said another.

Others asked Holly to consider her audience more and opt for more affordable items “every day people” can afford.

One said: “£180 is far too expensive for every day people.

“Please can you try high street shops that’s more affordable to average person?” they pleaded.

Another added: “Shame there’s not a similar high street style. I would definitely buy one.”

The Holly effect in full swing

However, there seem to be enough people who did love the jumper and clearly had deep pockets.

It’s become the latest stylish piece of the This Morning host’s to be struck by the Holly effect.

The jumper has sold out in all sizes, but you can sign up for an alert on the Essentiel Antwerp website to get an email when it’s back in stock.

