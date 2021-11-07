TV presenter Holly Willoughby has revealed she gets incredibly angry when husband Dan Baldwin objects to her telly decisions.

The This Morning host, 40, admitted how she can erupt with fury in her new book Revelations.

Holly, who shares three kids with her hubby, also pondered whether there may be “control issues” that need addressing.

Holly Willoughby married husband Dan Baldwin in 2007 (Credit: YouTube)

What has Holly Willoughby said about her husband Dan ‘angering’ her?

Holly wrote about TV producer Dan’s complaints: “If I’m watching something on TV and my husband suddenly asks: ‘Why are you watching this [blank]?’, it’ll spark something deep inside and I will get disproportionately angry about it.

“But actually I’m angry because I subconsciously feel as though someone’s trying to control what I’m doing.

“My husband absolutely isn’t trying to control me, but I’m getting a really strong reaction, so maybe I’m worried about control in my life.

“Maybe that’s a sign that I still need to address the issue of control.”

The couple have two sons and a daughter together (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Dan urges Holly to ‘back away’ from hobby

It was also recently reported that Holly was encouraged to give meditation a rest after it wound her up.

She explained on Virgin Radio last Friday (November 5) that the spiritual practice helped her explore strong emotions.

The mum-of-three said: “I love anger… I never used to. Once I started to look into it I thought I’m not sure this is going to work because I began to feel angry.

I subconsciously feel as though someone’s trying to control what I’m doing.

“My husband was like: ‘You need to back away from the meditation because you’re one angry woman!’

“I was experiencing strong emotions, instead of being in this middle ground. I was feeling strong emotions for the first time.”

Holly continued: “It was a really powerful way to find out what was behind my feelings. Anger can pull you forward.”

How long have Holly Willoughby and Dan Baldwin been married for?

Holly and Dan, 46, were married 14 years ago, in August 2007.

They tied the knot at St Michael’s Church in West Sussex and had their wedding reception at 900-year-old Amberley Castle.

Fearne Cotton was a bridesmaid and fellow This Morning presenter Dermot O’Leary was an usher for the happy couple.

