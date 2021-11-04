Holly Willoughby has promised to help advance opportunities for women, making the pledge during an event to promote her book in London.

The This Morning presenter indicated she hopes to explore activism opportunities to the audience in attendance at the Barbican Centre earlier this week.

Acknowledging her own privilege, Holly also suggested helping others would form the “next phase” in her career.

Holly Willoughby said she is passionate about women’s issues during a talk about her book (Credit: ITV)

What did Holly Willoughby say during her book event?

Holly was interviewed by Christine Lampard for the event. Co-host Phillip Schofield was also in attendance.

Asked at one point whether she would like to be at the forefront of any particular campaigns, Holly reportedly said she felt a “responsibility” to act for women’s issues.

Holly is quoted by The Sun as saying: “I think I would like to, there is no doubt about it that this is an area of my life I would like to explore more.

“I feel incredibly passionate about women’s issues and I feel I have a responsibility and a need within me to move it forward a bit myself. It would be wrong not to.”

Holly Willoughby on the Pride of Britain red carpet last weekend (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘This is an area I want to explore’

She continued: “I surround myself with women and we are the lucky ones.

“There are women who don’t have the opportunities I have, who don’t have the resources I have. This is particularly an area I want to explore.”

Holly also hinted the matter could become a future career direction, too.

She added: “I think that is where I am going to, that is my next phase in life. That is my passion and life can only be about passion now.”

Such a lovely and perfectly timed evening with @hollywills, chatting all things #reflections and so lovely to see proud pal @Schofe there to cheer her on too 🌙 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/r2KpYF1Unq — Lydia Romaine (@LydiaRomaine) November 2, 2021

What is Holly Willoughby’s book about?

Holly’s book reflects on issues such as body image, burnout and control.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

She said during a recent appearance on Lorraine that the process of writing had been very emotional for her.

Holly admitted: “There’s been a lot of tears. It’s been very hard, it’s been painful.

“I think sometimes shining a light into those dark corners of your own life is hard.

“And sometimes you have to be very brave, and you have to dig really deep to do it.”

