Holly Willoughby distracted Pride Of Britain viewers last night (November 4), as she attended the ceremony in a pink dress.

The presenter was joined by her mum Linda and Phillip Schofield on the night.

During the ceremony, Holly and Phillip presented the This Morning Emergency Services Award to Stephen Wharton.

Holly Willoughby distracted Pride Of Britain viewers with her dress last night (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby dress

On-call firefighter Stephen risked his life to rescue 13-year-old Kacper Krauze in February 2019.

At the time, Kacper was attempting to swim across a river when the water sent his body into shock.

Crew manager Stephen, a painter and decorator, jumped in to save him.

His story touched the hearts of the Pride Of Britain audience.

During the segment, actor Danny Mays appeared emotional as he wiped a tear from his eye.

Rod Steward and his wife Penny Lancaster later presented the award to Stephen.

Holly and Phillip presented an award to firefighter Stephen Wharton (Credit: ITV)

However, some viewers were seemingly distracted by Holly’s outfit choice.

The star opted for a glamorous skintight gown, featuring flower detail and a low neckline.

Naturally, it didn’t take long for fans to gush over the look.

Fans gush over Holly’s outfit

On Twitter, one said: “Never as much anticipation as when @hollywills is about to turn around on a red carpet wearing a figure-hugging dress!”

They added: “Watching #PrideOfBritain @hollywills was way too distracting presenting that emergency services award! Wowzers!”

A third wrote: “@hollywills gets more beautiful on a daily basis #prideofbritain.”

In addition, a fourth said: “Holly Willoughby is a proper stunner mind. Girl crush.”

A fifth shared: “Looking beautiful Holly!”

Meanwhile, others commented on Holly’s blonde tousled waves.

Looking beautiful Holly!

One added: “Blimey what’s going on with Holly Willoughby’s hair. Looks like she’s been dragged through a hedge backwards.”

Furthermore, a second posted: “Holly Willoughby looking bladdered at the #PrideOfBritainAwards. Brush your hair Holly!”

