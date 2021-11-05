Holly Willoughby has revealed that her husband, Dan Baldwin, urged her to stop meditating after turning into an “angry woman”.

The 40-year-old This Morning presenter is busier than ever as she promotes the her new perceptive book, Reflections.

Appearing on Virgin Radio today (November 5), Holly discussed the surprising “strong emotions” she felt after turning to mediation.

Holly Willoughby’s husband Dan Baldwin urged her to ‘step back’ from meditation (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Holly Willoughby speaks about husband Dan Baldwin

On the radio show, the mum-of-three opened up on her love for meditation.

After embarking on the spiritual process, Holly began to feel strong emotions of anger.

She explained: “I love anger… I never used to. Once I started to look into it I thought I’m not sure this is going to work because I began to feel angry.

“My husband was like, ‘You need to back away from the meditation because you’re one angry woman!’

“I was experiencing strong emotions, instead of being in this middle ground. I was feeling strong emotions for the first time.”

She continued: “It was a really powerful way to find out what was behind my feelings. Anger can pull you forward.”

Holly appeared on Virgin Radio earlier today (Credit: SplashNews.com)

During the chat, Holly also admitted that she “lost herself” after becoming a mum to her three children – Harry, Belle and Chester.

The TV star went on: “I’m very blessed. I have a wonderful husband, children and career, but I felt something was missing somehow. The more I sat still the thing that was missing was me.

“I needed to pull bits of it back because I lost myself quite a bit.”

Holly’s jewellery backlash

Meanwhile, it follows shortly after Holly disappointed fans with her new jewellery range.

The ITV star announced the collection – Moon Worshipping with Kirstie Le Marque, Love You to the Moon & Back – earlier this week.

The Wylde Moon x KLM collab starts at £100 and goes up to £495.

Holly and husband Dan share three children together (Credit: SplashNews.com)

However, some fans took issue with the price of the more expensive items.

Following the release, one wrote: “Everything you’ve created is beautiful. It’s just such a shame it’s so expensive.

“I understand the jewellery will be expensive (it looks gorgeous) but the candles are so expensive. It’s such a shame you couldn’t reach out to us on the average wage.”

A second complained: “These are gorgeous but will be out of my price league.”

Another added: “Beautiful jewellery but way out of price range like your candles.”

Holly’s new candle range also sparked the same reaction, with items costing up to £60.

