By Oliver Lockhart
Helen Skelton once revealed how Strictly Come Dancing helped her after the heartbreak of her marriage split.

The television presenter separated from husband Richie Myler back in April last year. He now has a new partner and they welcomed a baby together.

Late last year, Helen – who is on screens this weekend for Dan and Helen’s Pennine Adventure – impressed fans with her skills on the BBC ballroom dancing competition. And she appeared to suggest at the time that it was like therapy for her.

Helen Skelton smiling
Helen Skelton did Strictly last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Strictly: Helen Skelton on marriage split

Speaking to The Sun in November last year, she said: “I came into this show quite battle-hardened. Strictly is quite overwhelming for a lot of people but for me, weirdly, I was in the best place to be in it. Other people were worried about all the attention or baring their souls on the telly, whereas I was ready for that.

“I love that we talk about mental health more now, but I’d love that we could talk about how people can address their mental health. I’ve always seen my brain as being like a muscle — one which I need to exercise to keep my head in check.”

“So that’s what Strictly is doing for me, it really is. It’s the most brilliant, all-consuming thing to be a part of,” she said.

In the same chat, Helen referenced her heartbreak over her split from Richie.

She was asked on a scale of one to Adele – the singer famed for her heartbreak ballads – how she felt in the wake of the break-up.

Helen sadly admitted that she was “quite” Adele when it came to facing her heartbreak. However, she reiterated that she was having a “great time” on Strictly.

Helen Skelton & Gorka Marquez Charleston to Blue Peter Theme Tune ✨ BBC Strictly 2022

What happened between Helen Skelton and her former husband?

Back in April 2022, Helen and Richie confirmed they had split up after just under nine years of marriage. The ex-couple share three children together – including Elsie, who was born in December 2021.

Not long after splitting from Helen, it was reported that Richie had moved on with new girlfriend Stephanie Thirkill.

They welcomed their first child together this year.

Helen Skelton and ex Richie Myler
Richie and Helen split last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

More recently, a source claimed that Richie is “not matching her commitment” when it comes to juggling work and the kids. Helen recently quit her Radio 5 show.

Speaking to the MailOnline, the insider claimed: “Helen is a fighter and will always do the best for her children. But she’s been spread fairly wide in terms of taking care of the kids’ needs and, to put it bluntly, Richie is not matching her commitment.

“It’s Helen who is making the most sacrifices, as the thought one of her kids could be playing sport with neither of their parents watching and cheering them on, breaks her heart.”

ED! contacted representatives for Helen Skelton and Richie Myler for comment.

