Fresh twist in the Phillip Schofield inquiry as it’s claimed Eamonn and Ruth ‘haven’t been interviewed’

Former This Morning presenter Eamonn Holmes and his wife Ruth Langsford haven’t been questioned, in a fresh twist in the Phillip Schofield scandal, according to reports.

Eamonn and Ruth co-hosted the daytime chat show for 15 years. But despite the Jane Mulcahy KC – barrister leading the case – publishing the report soon, it’s been suggested neither has been spoken to.

However, that has subsequently been denied.

Eamonn has been outspoken on the case, which saw Phillip Schofield have an affair with a much younger colleague.

A source told The Sun: “Eamonn has extensive knowledge of the atmosphere at This Morning and has said before he thought Phil’s affair was ‘covered up’. He and Ruth were working on the show while it was going on. The fact he doesn’t appear to have been approached is leading to confusion as he could be key in helping engender change at ITV.

“If he and Ruth aren’t asked about what they know, it appears the investigation into This Morning and what went on may not be as thorough as people first believed it would be.”

However, a source has since told The Mirror, that this is “not true”. In addition, Phillip’s former co-host Holly Willoughby is also said to have “fully cooperated”. Senior boss Kevin Lygo confirmed at the Edinburgh TV Festival Mulchay had been thorough.

Will Phillip Schofield return to TV?

Despite being axed by ITV after 20 years on This Morning, the 61-year-old is not giving up on his career. In fact, friend Vanessa Feltz has apparently recommended he consider TalkTV, where she works with Piers Morgan. The Mirror reports Phillip has chatted with bosses from the channel about potentially moving there.

According to the paper, a source said: “Phil has really kept his head down since he left This Morning. Losing his entire career in a matter of weeks hit him hard, and he needed time to recover. Even now, everything is still very raw for him.

“But in the last few weeks he has begun to entertain offers and consider what his next steps might be. When he met with Vanessa earlier this month, she suggested a conversation with Piers about TalkTV and he was open to that conversation.”

