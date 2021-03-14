Katie Price and Harvey discussed ‘horrible’ the remarks he receives in a new video on social media.

The 18-year-old’s mother, Katie Price, recently launched a petition to expose internet trolls.

It calls for new ‘Track A Troll’ regulations that would require social media users to verify their age and identity before opening an account.

Harvey says trolls target him on social media (Credit: BBC)

Harvey calls out ‘horrible’ comments and backs mum Katie Price’s petition

Following his mum’s petition, Harvey decided to weigh in with his own experience.

In an Instagram video, Harvey spoke to his mum about how his feelings get hurt.

He said: “Track A Troll because people are horrible to me!”

Former glamour model Katie launched the campaign earlier this week.

Writing alongside a picture of herself with Harvey, she wrote: “I’m calling on you to support me and Andrew Griffith MP with our new petition.

“I am delighted that Andrew Griffith MP has agreed to support me with my new petition and is to take it to the next level where it so desperately needs to be heard.

“No troll should retain the right to be able to hide behind their abusive malicious posts.”

Harvey threw his support behind Katie on Instagram (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Katie continued: “I will not stop until every stone is turned and all those are exposed and held accountable.

“This affects everyone in society including our children, mothers, brothers, sisters, and friends alike. Together we are all united in this petition. #TrackATroll.

“I call for action to be taken, to track and trace with the power to enforce punishment!”

Katie also wants under 18s to have to get their parents’ permission before opening an account.

Fans can help support Katie’s cause on the government’s petitions website.

Fans stunned by Harvey Price’s weight loss

Elsewhere, mum-of-five Katie shared a snap of Harvey on Instagram earlier this month.

Fans were quick to spot that the youngster was looking more in-shape.

Proving that social media isn’t all bad, one happy fan replied: “Harvey looks like he has lost weight. He looks great! Love the top.”

“He looks amazing. He’s lost so much weight,” gushed a second follower.

