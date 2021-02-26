Katie Price was dealt with bad news as the police visited her home for allegedly “breaking lockdown rules” again.

The mum-of-five and her boyfriend Carl Woods were previously reported to police following their Valentine’s Day trip this month.

But it taking take too long for the cops to come knocking on their door again.

Katie Price reportedly ‘broke lockdown rules’ (Credit: YouTube)

Katie Price news: What happened?

On Wednesday (February 24), Katie and Carl shared pictures as they apparently drove 45 minutes to pick up a takeaway from restaurant Sheesh.

The Essex celebrity hotspot is particularly special for the couple, having previously met there.

The pair, who also picked up a takeaway for Katie’s children, enjoyed their food in the car.

However, Katie, 42, was later tipped off to the police.

Carl addressed critics on Instagram (Credit: Instagram Story/carljwoods)

On Instagram yesterday, Carl shared: “I just had the police back at the door again.

“This time because we had Sheesh takeaway last night and someone reported us saying it’s ‘unessential’ that we went to Sheesh to get takeaway.

We’re doing nothing wrong

“What is wrong with you people? You’re just wasting police time.

“I’m just going to carry on, living the way I live and so is Kate because we’re doing nothing wrong.”

ED! has contacted Katie’s rep for comment.

The police knocked on their door (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Katie and Carl ‘break lockdown rules’

It is the second time the lovebirds have been accused of breaking lockdown rules this year.

On Valentine’s Day, the couple reportedly travelled over 180 miles to Shropshire to spend the night in a log cabin.

Following the visit, Katie and Carl were reported to the police.

However, West Mercia Police ruled that Katie had made the journey for work purposes.

Katie travelled 45 minutes to pick up a takeaway (Credit: YouTube)

West Mercia Police said: “While we discourage this kind of behaviour and do not condone it, neither party was found to have broken the regulations which allow for holiday apartments to provide accommodation for a person who needs it for work purposes, or to provide voluntary or charitable service.”

Furthermore, it is believed Carl spent a whopping £10k on the romantic day.

A source told The Sun: “Carl wanted to make the day really special so splashed out on two bouquets worth a whopping £5,000 each.

“It’s a lot of money but he says Katie’s worth it – it’s their first Valentine’s Day together and he wanted to show her what she means to him.”

