Katie Price has urged her Instagram followers to sign a new petition looking to change how we use social media.

The reality TV star, 42, took to Instagram on Wednesday (March 10) to call on her fans to back her latest effort to have the law changed.

Katie Price shared her petition on Instagram (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Katie say about her anti-trolling petition?

She wrote, alongside a snap of herself and her disabled son Harvey: “I’m calling on you to support me and Andrew Griffith MP with our new petition.

“I am delighted that Andrew Griffith MP has agreed to support me with my new petition and is to take it to the next level where it so desperately needs to be heard.

“No troll should retain the right to be able to hide behind their abusive malicious posts.”

Trolls have subjected Katie and Harvey to horrific trolling (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Katie Price wants Harvey trolls exposed

Writing further, she said she won’t stop until authorities can hold trolls to account.

“I will not stop until every stone is turned and all those are exposed and held accountable for their actions,” she told her Instagram followers.

“This affects everyone in society including our children, mother, brother, sister, family and friends alike, together we are all united in this petition. #TrackATroll.

“I call for action to be taken, to track and trace with the power for the judicial system to enforce punishment.”

Katie also pointed out that if social media companies are able to trace trolls, then police will be able to arrest them.

She continued: “If these people are traceable then they are trackable for arrest, hate and abuse are crimes against humanity.”

Track and trace with the power for the judicial system to enforce punishment.

The star said she wants to make it a legal requirement for people to have to provide ID when opening a new account on social media.

For under-18s, she said, a parent or guardian should have to provide ID instead.

She concluded: “I need your support to make it a legal requirement when opening a new social media account, to provide a verified form of ID.

“Where the account belongs to a person under the age of 18, verify the account with the ID of a parent/guardian, to prevent anonymised harmful activity, providing traceability if an offence occurs.”

Katie’s followers shared their support for her petition (Credit: BBC)

Fans applaud petition

Katie’s fans had her backs in the comments.

One said: “Have been saying this for years. Well done to you for pushing it forward.”

Another wrote: “This will also help many people who are being harassed by stalkers.”

A third commented: “This is a brilliant idea! I will sign. With three young children… their future online safety is a concern.”

Katie’s petition is currently live on the government’s petitions website.

