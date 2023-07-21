Harry and Meghan ‘on the way out’ after string of snubs and embarrassments

Prince Harry and Meghan are “on the way out” after suffering a string of snubs and embarrassments.

The royal couple have had a tough time of it lately. Now, one royal expert think their time in the limelight may be drawing to a close…

Harry and Meghan have had a tough few weeks (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Prince Harry and Meghan are ‘on the way out’

Harry and Meghan have had a pretty tough time of it lately. They lost their £18m Spotify deal and were branded “grifters” by an executive. Additionally, it’s now been reported that the US President rejected their request for a lift on Air Force One after the Queen’s funeral.

According to royal expert, Daniela Elser, the couple’s request to hitch a lift on Air Force Once was a “full-fat Sussex ploy”.

“They might have flown the royal coop, but they still seem to think they should be entitled to the beneficial, shiny bits of official royal working life,” he said.

Phil Dampier told GB News that the series of blows is a sign that the couple “is on the way out”.

“We don’t see them with the Obamas anymore, we don’t see them with Oprah anymore. Joe Biden’s very happy to pull strings in the background concerning Harry’s visa, but he is actually quite close to King Charles, they see eye-to-eye on things like climate change,” he said.

Kate will ‘fight fire with fire’ (Credit: YouTube)

Kate sends ‘very clear’ message to Duchess of Sussex

In other royal-news, Kate has sent her sister-in-law a “very clear” message to “back off“, a royal source claims.

Amid reports claiming that Meghan is set to release her own memoir, it has been alleged that Kate is willing to “fight fire with fire”.

“Meghan needs to be extremely careful with these power games. Kate won’t hesitate to keep sticking up for the royals as well as herself. The bottom line here is that Kate’s not afraid to take the gloves off and play dirty if she has to,” the source then told Closer.

“She’s shown an incredible amount of tolerance and bitten her lip but even she can only be pushed so far. This latest revelation is being seen as a very clear message to Meghan to back off and watch what she says about Kate moving forward,” they then added.

Does Meghan set up paparazzi pics? (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Truth about Meghan ‘tipping’ paparazzi off

Meanwhile, the truth regarding Meghan “tipping” paparazzi off and “setting up” pictures of herself has been revealed.

The royal was spotted at a farmer’s market in Montecito last week. Now, a pap has revealed whether Meghan contacts them before heading out and about.

Speaking to Newsweek, Jill Ishkanian claimed Meghan “absolutely does not” tip off paps.

“No one calls me, trust me. I have absolutely no support, I do everything by myself. It’s a total pain in the butt when you get their picture to be totally honest,” she said.

She then said that she hadn’t even realised Meghan was at the market until she was spotted speaking to Katy Perry’s father.

