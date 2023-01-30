The Hairy Bikers star Si King made an exciting announcement yesterday (Sunday, January 29) without his co-star, Dave Myers.

The 56-year-old’s latest venture comes amid Dave’s ongoing battle with cancer.

Si made an announcement yesterday (Credit: ITV)

The Hairy Bikers star Si King makes exciting announcement

Yesterday saw Si make an exciting announcement – without his usual co-star Dave.

The star took to Instagram to reveal the news that he’ll be appearing in a food festival touring parts of the UK this summer.

In a post on The Hairy Bikers Instagram page, the 56-year-old uploaded an announcement video for their 225k followers to see.

“EXCITING NEWS!” he captioned the post.

“I’m heading to @pubinthepark Leamington Spa and Tunbridge Wells in July, then Chiswick in September,” he wrote.

“Find me at the Saturday sessions at these locations! See you there?”

More big news from the Hairy Bikers

The latest announcement from Si comes not long after he and Dave celebrated some other big news.

In a post on their Instagram, the duo revealed that they have been nominated for an award.

They posted a picture of themselves smiling for the camera for their 225k followers to see.

“Oh, would you look at that!” they wrote.

“We’ve been nominated for the Fortnum & Mason Food and Drink Award,” they continued.

“Voting closes on the 31st of March so make sure to cast your votes at the link in our bio.”

Dave and Si had some sad news for their fans (Credit: BBC)

Dave and Si share sad news with their fans

The happier news coming from the duo comes not long after they had some sadder news to share with their followers.

Earlier this month, the latest series of Hairy Bikers Go Local came to an end – and fans were gutted.

“Sadly, the series has come to an end.

“We hope you enjoyed the series and the journey we went through with each episode, we look forward to seeing you on your telly sometime soon,” they said on Instagram.

Need more screen time with you guys!

“It was too short!!!! Need more screen time with you guys!!!!” one fan commented.

“Absolutely loved this series – fabulous format, more please,” another wrote.

“That was a super series. Very clever idea matched with your personalities and abilities!! What’s not to like! More please,” a third said.

