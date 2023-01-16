Hairy Bikers Go Local stars Si King and Dave Myers have shared some sad news with their fans.

Their BBC Two series ended recently after eight episodes and fans are gutted it’s already over.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday night, Dave and Si revealed they hope to see fans on the telly soon.

Dave and Si have finished their Go local series (Credit: BBC)

Hairy Bikers Go Local

The duo wrote: “Sadly, the series has come to an end.

“We hope you enjoyed the series and the journey we went through with each episode, we look forward to seeing you on your telly sometimes soon.”

They added: “Be sure to catch all of the episodes from GO LOCAL on iplayer!

“All recipes can be found on the @bbcgoodfood website. Love Si and Dave.”

Hairy Bikers Go Local fans want more (Credit: BBC)

It’s safe to say that fans are gutted over the news that the show has come to an end.

Many begged Si and Dave to make more of the hit series.

Please do another one! This show was brilliant, love you two.

One person commented: “It was too short!!!! Need more screen time with you guys!!!!”

Someone else wrote: “Absolutely loved this series – fabulous format, more please.”

Meanwhile, a third said: “That was a super series. Very clever idea matched with your personalities and abilities!! What’s not to like! More please.”

Dave has been receiving treatment for cancer (Credit: BBC)

A fourth added: “Please do another one! This show was brilliant, love you two.”

Away from TV, Dave has been receiving treatment for cancer after revealing his diagnosis last year.

Dave Myers on cancer treatment

Appearing on BBC Breakfast earlier this month, Dave issued an update on his condition.

He said: “I have been having treatment for cancer. It is still ongoing but I am kind of doing alright and you know, it’s like many people, it is something that one learns to live with.”

Dave added: “But I’m delighted by my hair. It’s thicker hair than before I had the chemo.”

As well as their TV shows, Dave and Si have been busy working on their cookbook Brilliant Bakes.

The book, which was released in October last year, reveals Dave and Si’s favourite recipes as well as “plenty of tips and tricks to build your baking confidence”, their website states.

Hairy Bikers Go Local is available to watch on BBC iPlayer now.

