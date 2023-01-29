The Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers once made a shock admission about the future of the duo.

The telly chef, who is famed for zooming around on a motorbike with Si King, had set his sights on something new.

Dave, 65, admitted that he would like to tread the boards with 56-year-old Si… In panto!

And he has even worked out the perfect pantomime role for them both.

Who would Hairy Bikers’ Dave Myers and Si King play in panto?

Speaking previously to The Scotsman, Dave gushed: “I’d love us to do panto.

“If anyone was born to sit at the top of a beanstalk and say, ‘Fe fi fo fum,’ it’s Kingy.”

Dave and Si have been friends for three decades.

The pair met when they were working behind-the-scenes on a Catherine Cookson TV adaption.

Back then, Dave was a make-up designer and Si a locations manager and they shared some common interests – motorbikes and curry.

In 2006, the friends managed to turn their passions into a career when they landed their own show.

The Hairy Bikers‘ Cookbook was a huge hit with viewers and they have been working in front of the camera ever since.

‘Two old slippers’

Dave and Si have previously referred to themselves as ‘brothers’.

Si also told The Scotsman that they “rub along like two old slippers”, with their friendship “preceding everything else”.

So last year, when Dave was diagnosed with cancer, Si was left devastated.

The star has undergone gruelling treatment, which caused his iconic hair to fall out.

But Si has been by his best mate’s side the entire time.

Giving an update during a solo appearance on The One Show in October, Si said: “He’s a tough old boot, you know.

“He’s from Barrow in Furness. He’s not going to give up easily. He certainly isn’t. He’s doing great, man.”

Fans have recently been able to get their Hairy Bikers fix thanks to The Hairy Bikers Go Local.

The eight-part series was filmed before Dave’s diagnosis and is repeated this weekend on BBC2.

