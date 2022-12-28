Hairy Bikers stars Dave Myers and Si King announce ‘surprise news’ as fans over the moon

Hairy Bikers fans rejoice as Dave Myers and Si King have just announced some very exciting TV news.

The motorcycling duo will be back on our TV screens in January with a new series called The Hairy Bikers Go Local.

The TV chefs took to Instagram to say: “Surprise! We’re back on your tele with our brand new ‘Go Local’ series and we’re so excited for you all to watch!”

The best pals and presenters added: “The Hairy Bikers Go Local kicks off on Tuesday 3rd of January on BBC2 at 8pm with 8 new episodes! Tune in at 8pm every evening for a new episode.”

Fans of the show shared their enthusiasm in the comments section on Instagram, with one simply saying: “Grand news.”

Another posted: “Looking forward to it!”

One added: “Grand news! Something to look forward to after my first day back at work in the new year! All the very best boys.”

According to the BBC, the new series will have an interesting theme.

The Hairy Bikers cook up a storm in America during their Hairy Riders: Route 66 series (Credit: YouTube / BBC)

The Bikers play matchmaker

The TV channel said: “The Hairy Bikers are back, this time with an important mission: to play matchmaker and bring together the best local restaurants with the most innovative local suppliers.”

One thing’s for sure, it will be great to see the lads back on our screens again.

For the past year, Dave had stepped back from the limelight as he dealt with a cancer diagnosis and subsequent treatment.

But he joined old pal Si again when the pair appeared on a festive edition of Saturday Kitchen earlier in December.

Dave has been having treatment for cancer this year (Credit: ITV)

The 65-year-old chef told Saturday Kitchen presenter Matt Tebutt: “It’s lovely to be back. It’s been a rough year. I can’t pretend otherwise.”

“There were some times where I thought I wouldn’t be here for Christmas.”

He was full of praise for the NHS staff who have looked after him and added: “They put me back together and got me walking again.”

The Hairy Bikers Go Local starts on BBC2 on Tuesday 3 January at 8pm.

