Dave Myers has issued a cancer update and admitted “life will never be the same again”.

The 65-year-old TV chef spoke about his cancer treatment recently in an interview with BBC Radio Cumbria.

Dave said: “I’ve had quite a lot of chemotherapy now, but it’s working. All the numbers are in the right direction, my hair’s growing back, my beard’s coming back, so it’s a long job.”

Dave’s beard is growing back following his cancer treatment (Credit: ITV)

Dave Myers’ cancer diagnosis

The Hairy Bikers star revealed he had cancer earlier this year.

Dave said that although he didn’t want to hide ‘under a rock’, he wouldn’t be returning to work for a while.

Reassuring fans, Dave said that he would be ‘fine’ and that the prognosis was ‘okay’.

He announced the news on his podcast in May, alongside the other half of the Hairy Bikers, friend and co-star Si King.

Si King and co-star Dave Myers, before the cancer diagnosis (Credit: ITV)

Speaking about Si, he said: “He has been amazing; we are like brothers.

“The very first week before all the treatment started you have a week of going round hospitals and bits and pieces. It’s enormous pressure on Lil my partner, but Si was the one who drove us around for a week, hospital to hospital, London in and out, in and out.

Co-star Si, 56, appeared on This Morning last week, where she shared a positive update about Dave.

Speaking on the ITV show, Si said: “He’s still in the trenches of his chemo but he just gets stronger every day which is a great sign.

“Hopefully he’ll be back.”

Dave Myers with his TV partner in crime Si King (Credit: BBC)

Dave’s cancer treatment

Dave lost his famous beard and hair during his treatment, which he confessed “had its downfalls”.

He explained: “The first lot of chemo I had was really severe and by the second lot my hair came out, so that was it.

“It was: ‘Lil get the clippers,’ the Hairy Bikers or not, for anybody it’s not nice.

“Your eyebrows go as well.

“What was funny was being very anonymous all of a sudden. It had its benefits, but it had its downfalls.”

However, this week he shared a picture that showed his hair is growing back.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Hairy Bikers (@hairybikers)

He said that his wife of 11 years Lil kept things light-hearted.

She joked that he looked like someone who had been ‘pulled out the mould before I was finished’.

And although he has tried his best to stay positive, he also said he doesn’t ignore the ‘dark times’.

Dave added: “There have been times when you just curl up and cry, there’s no getting around all this.

“I’m still not out of the woods but generally feeling much better, and life will never be the same again.”

Read more: Hairy Bikers’ Si King issues update on Dave Myers’ cancer battle during This Morning appearance

The Hairy Bikers’ Comfort Food is on ITV at 11.15am on Sunday (October 23).

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know!