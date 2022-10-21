Hairy Bikers fans distracted by Dave Myers’ appearance in new photo amid cancer battle

Fans of Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers found themselves distracted by the star’s appearance in his latest update.

Earlier this year, Dave revealed the news of his cancer diagnosis.

He made the announcement back in May on an episode of his podcast, which he co-hosts alongside fellow Hairy Biker Si King.

In his latest post on Instagram, Dave flashed a smile while promoting his latest book.

He wrote: “Ahhh, would you look at that! What a beauty of a book Brilliant Bakes is, some of our finest work I must say! Have you got your copy yet? If not, what are you waiting for!?!”

Alongside the caption, Dave showed off some new hair growth and appeared to be in a happier place.

Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers and Si King are beloved to TV viewers (Credit: Splashnews)

Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers on Instagram

Fans were quick to notice, with one replying: “That’s going on my Xmas list. But the best gift is seeing you looking well Dave… really good to see the hair of the hairy bikers again lol.”

“Looking great Dave and I see the beards coming back, onwards and upwards mate. God bless,” commented a second.

A third happy fan remarked: “You look great Dave I see your beard is growing back and your hair. Keep strong Dave lots of love and best wishes from South Wales.”

“Glad to see you looking so much better. Looking forward to the book,” added a fourth.

Meanwhile, Dave has been very open about the trials and tribulations of his cancer journey.

Speaking on their podcast, The Hairy Bikers: Agony Uncles… A Right Pair of Aunts, he recently said he’s “jealous” of his former self.

“I think about the past with huge, great jealousy and affection,” he admitted.

“Watching some of our old episodes on telly when I’m ill, I don’t look like myself. And I look at myself there with my best mate, thinking, you know… I remember I said to [my wife] Lil, ‘That used to be me’.

Dave revealed his diagnosis earlier this year (Credit: Splashnews)

‘I miss my beard’

“I just miss having my beard – the feeling of it, because your skin’s different and all peachy. No, I want my beard back. I’m alright with my hair – I think the bald head and beard’s the way to go for a biker.”

Dave revealed his diagnosis earlier this year.

In a heartbreaking message, he said: “I’ve got to come clean now, I haven’t been too well recently and basically, I’ve got to have some chemo, you know all this anyway, so this year is going to be a bit quiet for me, I’m not going to be filming, some of the festivals I’m not going to be able to go to, some may be okay but this year’s a bit of a write off for us.”

