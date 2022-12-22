Hairy Bikers’ Dave Myers delights fans with appearance as he reveals Christmas ‘surprise’ from Si King

Hairy Bikers’ Dave Myers delighted fans with his appearance as he revealed a Christmas gift from Si King.

Dave has been focusing on his health this year after revealing in May that was he was undergoing treatment for cancer.

Dave, 65, took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal a special present he had received from Si.

The pair had worked together for the first time since early this year when they appeared on Saturday Kitchen.

After the show Si, 56, presented his co-host with a special gift.

Pictured sitting in front of his Christmas tree, Dave sent a message to his followers on Instagram.

“It’s been a great year for baking,” he said in a video.

He held up The Hairy Bikers‘ baking book Brilliant Bakes, and said he’d had time to cook and eat.

As he held up a green cake tin he shared his present from Si.

“I got a surprise from my ‘brother from another mother'” said Dave.

By God my buddy can bake.

“A Christmas cake, for me. A three kilos Christmas cake, done to his mother’s recipe.”

Dave said Si and his partner had made the cake together.

Taking a bite out of a slice, Dave went on: “I don’t like marzipan, I don’t like icing.

“This is what I like – fruit, booze and the smell of Christmas.”

After finishing the bite he added: “And do you know what? By God my buddy can bake. So can his partner, mind, she’s clever too.

“Merry Christmas everybody, it starts today.”

Dave has undergone chemotherapy this year (Credit: ITV)

One follower responded: “Merry Christmas to you and family, you look amazing so stay strong and the cake reminds me of my Nans Xmas cake, so moist and rich.”

A second added: “You look great Dave!”

And another wrote: “Wishing you a happy and healthy Christmas lots of love to you and your family.”

Dave gave a recent cancer update to his fans recently

Dave revealed his cancer diagnosis to fans on his podcast in May.

He said although he wasn’t planning to ‘hide under a rock’, he was stepping back from work to concentrate on treatment.

Si attended many events alone as he partner took time off.

In October he spoke to Radio Cumbria to share an update.

Dave said: “I’ve had quite a lot of chemotherapy now, but it’s working.

“All the numbers are in the right direction, my hair’s growing back, my beard’s coming back, so it’s a long job.”

Dave said light-hearted humour from his wife of 11 years Lil had kept him going.

Hairy Bikers Simon King and Dave Myers are close friends (Credit:splashnews.com)

Dave added: “There have been times when you just curl up and cry, there’s no getting around all this. I’m still not out of the woods but generally feeling much better, and life will never be the same again.”

He paid tribute to his long-term work partner Si as well.

“He has been amazing; we are like brothers,” he said.

“The very first week before all the treatment started you have a week of going round hospitals and bits and pieces.

“It’s enormous pressure on Lil my partner, but Si was the one who drove us around for a week, hospital to hospital, London in and out, in and out.”

The Hairy Bikers will return to our screens on January 3 with Hairy Bikers Go Local on BBC Two at 8pm.

