Matilda Ramsay has reportedly singed up to Strictly Come Dancing – how many kids does Gordon Ramsay have?

The 53-year-old super chef shares his brood with wife of 25 years, Tana, 46.

In total, the couple have five children together – and they very cutely call themselves the fab five!

Gordon Ramsay’s five children posing together for a sweet family snap (Credit: Instagram Story/megan__ramsay)

How many kids does Gordon Ramsay have?

Gordon and Tana’s eldest child is daughter Megan, 23, followed by twins Jack and Holly who are 21, then 19-year-old Matilda – Tilly – and little Oscar, who is just two.

In 2016, Tana suffered a miscarriage and lost son, Rocky.

Last year Megan shared an adorable photo of the siblings all piled in together and captioned post: “Fab five.”

Gordon shares five children with his wife Tana (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Where do Gordon Ramsay and his family live?

The multi-millionaire has homes in London and Los Angeles – and Cornwall, where he spent much of lockdown.

Gordon and Tana made massive renovations to the impressive coastal property, including an outdoor pool, a wine cellar and a boat house – it’s thought to be worth £6million.

He landed himself in hot water with locals however, when he was accused of taking a 60-mile bike ride around Cornwall, and enjoying long family walks when the country was restricted to just an hour’s outdoor exercise per day.

In typical Gordon style he took it on the chin and, when asked back in London what he was most looking forward to when lockdown finally came to an end, he joked: “Getting back to see my [bleep] neighbours in Cornwall.”

The TV chef’s children labelled themselves the ‘fab five’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

** This article was updated on July 24 2021 to include details of Tilly Ramsay signing up to Strictly Come Dancing.

