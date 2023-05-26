Kate Garraway ‘handed terrifying news as battle to keep Derek alive takes enormous toll’

Good Morning Britain host Kate Garraway has been handed some “terrifying” news amid her battle to “keep Derek alive”.

The 56-year-old has reportedly been hit with a huge tax bill that comes amidst Kate’s ongoing struggle with her husband’s health.

Kate has been handed a huge blow amid Derek’s ongoing health battle, it has been reported. According to The Sun, the GMB host has been handed a mammoth tax bill of £716k. This tax bill comes while she’s already struggling with the emotional and financial strain of caring for her husband, Derek.

The financial bill will be battled out over the coming weeks. However, according to friends of the GMB star, Kate will pay out every penny when a final figure is agreed.

“The figures are terrifying and Kate is of course worried about all the financial pressures, but she has to trust the process. When it comes to an end, she is determined to pay back anything that’s owed,” they told the publication.

The source then continued. “It’s no secret that Kate has been battling to keep her husband alive and working through some heartbreaking situations in her personal life in recent years. Sadly as well as the emotional stress of Derek’s terrible illnesses the financial burden has also been crippling,” they said.

They then continued, saying: “Not only has the family lost one of its primary earners but in addition, the cost of caring for Derek has taken an enormous toll financially. One of the most complicated financial situations facing Kate was Derek’s company which she has eventually managed to get closed down with liquidators now in charge of resolving all the financial matters.”

ED! has contacted Kate’s reps for comment.

The blow comes not long after Kate revealed that King Charles once made a generous offer about Derek.

“It was when Derek got sick and was very ill in a coma,” she said. “And of course, he and the Queen had both had Covid.”

She then went on to say that the King had written her the “most amazing personal letter”. She said that the letter had been “really beautiful” and was “just wonderfully uplifting for me”.

In the letter, Charles also provided Kate with the details of his own private physician to see if he could help Derek. Kate confirmed she did get in contact with the physician too.

